The bill would provide $25 million aimed at helping physicians, physician assistants and APRNs set up practices in rural communities and increase Medicaid payments for “critical access” hospitals.
The Appropriations Committee is scheduled to take up Senate President Ben Albritton's priority "rural renaissance" bill next week, possibly sending it before the full chamber after the session starts in January.
The Florida House has taken pieces of the Senate plan and mixed them into at least three other bills, including ones that have drawn opposition.
The Florida Senate passed the measure unanimously.
The proposal aims to create “opportunities for rural communities to expand education offerings, increase health care services, and modernize commerce,” according to a news release announcing the filing.