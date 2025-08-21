Miami Beach commissioner slams state for demanding removal of Ocean Drive 'rainbow' crosswalk

Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez is torching state officials for demanding the city remove the LGBTQ Pride crosswalk on Ocean Drive, saying she will put forth a resolution at the next commission meeting to designate the sidewalks in "rainbow colors."

"The rainbow crosswalk on Ocean Drive has long been more than just paint on the pavement — it's a powerful symbol of Miami Beach's inclusivity, freedom, and pride," Dominguez said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I am deeply disappointed by the State's directive — stifling both free speech and local governance by requiring the removal of our public art."

Miami Beach City Commissioner Laura Dominguez

Florida Department of Transportation officials have sent notices to cities statewide ordering they comply with a new law to "keep our transportation facilities free & clear of political ideologies." Those not following the mandate risk losing transportation-related funding.

Florida's action follows a directive from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who stated last month that "roads are for safety, not political messages or artwork."

Dominguez said state and federal officials can order the city to remove the crosswalk, but "they cannot erase our values."

"I will be sponsoring an item at our next commission meeting to designate the sidewalks at that intersection (on Ocean Drive) in rainbow colors — ensuring our message of love and equality remains clear."

"I will continue to stand with our LGBTQ community and ensure that Miami Beach remains a city where everyone feels safe, supported, and free to be themselves," she said.

