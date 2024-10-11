Pasco County officials call rising rivers a '200-year flood event'

Residents who live near lakes, retention ponds or in low-lying neighborhoods will be battling river flooding in Pasco County into the middle of next week.

"Right now we have the local rivers are starting to flood and crest into the neighborhoods, and we are running continuing operations of pulling people out of their homes that need assistance," Interim Fire Chief Ryan Guynn said.

More than 100 people have been rescued from the rising floodwaters so far, according to a spokesperson for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Officials advise any resident who lives near a lake, retention pond or low-lying area to be on high alert for rising water.

Emergency management director Andrew Fossa called the rising rivers a "200-year flood event" for the county.

As of Friday afternoon, three rivers were in major flood stage. One river was in moderate flood stage and projected to reach major flood levels by next Wednesday.

Here is where to track the river levels in real time:



Anclote River near Elfers: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/elff1



Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/zphf1



Cypress Creek: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/02303420



Withlacoochee River: https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/TRBF1

The Anclote River and Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills crested on Friday morning. The Hillsborough River recorded the highest flood level to date, at 17.14 feet overnight on Thursday.

High-water rescue missions were ongoing on Friday. Rescue teams, including crews from Louisiana and Texas, were staged at Bealls Florida near SR-56 and the Anclote River, as well as at the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport near the Hillsborough River.

The Withlacoochee River is in major flood stage and Cypress Creek is 1 foot from reaching major flood stage, according to Friday gauge readings. Both rivers are forecast to crest between Monday and Wednesday of next week.

Where will the water go?

The Anclote River, which crested on Friday morning at around 26 feet, will flow west into the Gulf. The Hillsborough River near Zephyrhills flows south until it deposits to the Hillsborough Bay. Cypress Creek eventually deposits into the Hillsborough River south of Pasco County. The Withlacoochee tracks east into the center of the state and "swamps out near Polk County, which could create issues for nearby areas in the middle of next week," according to emergency management coordinator Nolan Ristau.

There's dozens of road closures, viewable here: mypas.co/Map.

Several neighborhoods are inundated with water. Officials say historic river flooding is also spilling over into nearby lakes, retention ponds and threatening neighborhoods that typically stay dry.

Evacuations are recommended, but not mandatory, for these areas:



Elfers



Cypress Creek at Worthington Gardens



Thousand Oaks



Everyone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding

Two shelter locations from Hurricane Milton are remaining open:

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson (only serving residents with physical or mental disabilities or health and medical conditions)



River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

The county also reopened sandbag locations for residents facing river flooding. One location flooded late on Thursday, according to officials. These sandbag locations remain open: https://pascocountyfl.net/_T18_R294.php