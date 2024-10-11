Taking stock of the damage after Hurricane Milton

A day after Hurricane Milton slammed into the Gulf Coast, Florida Matters heard from people across the greater Tampa Bay region about the storm's impact and the recovery ahead.

Milton made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane near Siesta Key, just south of Sarasota, with dangerous storm surge, damaging wind and flooding rain. Millions across the state were still without power as first responders continued to rescue people stranded by floodwaters and assess the damage.

For many, Hurricane Milton is a life-changing event, and Florida Matters opened the phones to hear people share their experiences of the storm and ask questions about what's next for recovery and restoration from our panel of reporters and expert guests.

Among the voices you'll hear are WUSF reporters Stephanie Colombini, Kerry Sheridan, and Gabriella Paul, former FEMA director Craig Fugate, chair of the University of South Florida's Psychology Department, Dr. Judith Bryant, Axios senior climate change reporter Andrew Freedman, University of South Florida College of Public Health instructor in Global Disaster Management, Humanitarian Relief and Homeland Security Elizabeth Dunn, former state senator Jeff Brandes, and Pinellas County Public Information Manager David Connor.