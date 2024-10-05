LIVE UPDATES
Live updates on Milton
STORM UPDATES: From the National Hurricane Center
POWER OUTAGES: Track outages by county and company
EVACUATION ZONES: How to find out if you're in an evacuation zone
EVACUATIONS: A county-by-county list of evacuations and shelters opening
EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:
Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus
LATEST FROM THE STATE: Visit FloridaDisaster.org
HURRICANE HELENE: Complete coverage of Hurricane Helene
ASSISTANCE: How to request help, and ways you can donate
Follow Florida Storms on X, and download the Florida Storms mobile app
Debris Removal a priority
State and local leaders are prioritizing the removal of debris from Hurricane Helene as another powerful storm bears down on the region.
Helene, which grazed the area on Sept. 26, brought widespread flooding from record storm surge. Many residents whose homes were flooded have spent the past week piling mountains of waterlogged debris onto their front lawns.
If Milton brings heavy winds and a powerful storm surge to the area, the debris from Helene could become hazardous to people, homes and the environment.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota.
The Governor's order mandates that all disaster debris management sites and landfills remain open to allow 24-hour debris drop off in an attempt to dispose of as much debris from Hurricane Helene as possible.
Here's where you can get sandbags
As of Saturday, cities and counties began opening sandbag sites as the area prepares what could be another powerful hurricane.
Here’s a list of sandbag locations:
Hillsborough County (Sites open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa, FL 33619. This is in addition to the two sites announced earlier today as residents prepare for potential heavy rain in the coming days.
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin (Park will be closed to the public on Saturday)
- Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (Park will remain open to the public on Saturday)
Tampa
- Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa
- Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd Street
Pinellas County (Available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday)
- John Chesnut Park, 2200 East Lake Road S., Palm Harbor
- Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole
St. Petersburg
- Dell Homes Park, 2741 22nd St. S
- Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot - 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St.
- North Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot - 2800 75th St. N
- Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area, 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St.
- S Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot, 955 62nd Ave. Ne
- Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park, 2331 60th St. N
Sarasota County
- Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice
Polk County
- Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee
- Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759
Tampa comfort stations are closing
Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa have closed its comfort stations until further notice ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Milton.
The stations offered essential services, including mobile laundry, showers, electronic charging stations, food, water, and permitting assistance for home and business repairs have been open at three locations across the city.
“We know that many residents are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene, and unfortunately forecasts for the system in the Gulf have become more serious," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release. "We will continue to monitor the track of this storm so we can re-open these service stations to provide relief to those in need as they focus on recovery."
DeSantis issues state of emergency
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of Milton, which is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along Florida's west coast.
It includes, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
Emergency order issued, sandbag sites open again ahead of Milton
Local and state leaders are urging people to start preparing of what could be a major hurricane along Florida's Gulf Coast.
Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota.
The National Weather Service forecasts between 4 to 8 inches of rain from Hernando County to Sarasota County along Florida's Gulf Coast.
Sandbags are now available across the Tampa Bay area.
Milton forecast to become a major hurricane
Tropical depression 14 was named by the National Hurricane Center on Saturday morning. About 2 hours later the NHC upgraded it to Tropical Storm Milton. And as of the 5 p.m. update, the NHC believes Milton could be as powerful as a Category 3 hurricane before it impacts Florida next week.
Milton is expected to linger over the western Gulf of Mexico through the weekend, before it begins to accelerate eastward by the early workweek. By the early to middle part of the upcoming week, forecasters at the NHC anticipate that Milton will strengthen into potentially a category three hurricane.