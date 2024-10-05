Live updates on Milton

State and local leaders are prioritizing the removal of debris from Hurricane Helene as another powerful storm bears down on the region.

Helene, which grazed the area on Sept. 26, brought widespread flooding from record storm surge. Many residents whose homes were flooded have spent the past week piling mountains of waterlogged debris onto their front lawns.

If Milton brings heavy winds and a powerful storm surge to the area, the debris from Helene could become hazardous to people, homes and the environment.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota.

The Governor's order mandates that all disaster debris management sites and landfills remain open to allow 24-hour debris drop off in an attempt to dispose of as much debris from Hurricane Helene as possible.

Others are also prioritizing removal.