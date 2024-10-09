Tampa-area forecast: Early rain, then deteriorating conditions as Milton approaches

Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region are waking up to rain early Wednesday morning, and conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day as Hurricane Milton makes its approach toward Florida's west coast.

As of 5 a.m., Milton remained a powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph, with a projected landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Cat 5 during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane upon landfall.

Forecasters say the storm will retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday on a path east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane's precise track remained uncertain, as forecasters Tuesday evening nudged its projected path slightly south of Tampa.

10/9/24 5am Tropical Update

⚠️Key messages from the NHC are important to read through.

⚠️If you are on the west coast of FL and have been asked to evacuate, your window to leave is rapidly closing. Get out now. Run from the water, hide from the wind. #flwx pic.twitter.com/JPiDo0uWhu — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) October 9, 2024

The weather service says conditions will worsen starting later Wednesday morning into the afternoon as Milton nears the region.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 6-12 inches to the Tampa Bay area, with a flash flooding threat through Thursday — especially in area north of Milton's track, mainly along the I-4 corridor and into portions of the Nature Coast.

This rain is likely to produce moderate to major river and stream flooding "over the coming days as rainfall drains through area basins," according to the weather service.

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the the impact will continue across the state into Thursday.

"Outer bands on Milton’s eastern edge are already edging into Southwest Florida (Wednesday) morning and rain will continue to wrap from southwest to northeast throughout the afternoon into the overnight hours," Borowski said. "Tropical storm force wind gusts will arrive from southwest to northeast as well today.

The hurricane center projects the tropical storm-force winds will arrive early Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network reports Milton will "push water onshore for a prolonged period of time. After Milton makes landfall, the wind shifts, and the strong onshore flow will continue even as Milton bisects the Peninsula."

Storm surge from Englewood to the Anclote River, including the Tampa Bay area, could surpass 13 feet, according to FPREN, and areas in inland Central Florida — including Polk County — could see maximum sustained winds of at least 90 mph.