© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa-area forecast: Early rain, then deteriorating conditions as Milton approaches

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 9, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
Satellite image shows Milton nearing Florida
NOAA
Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout Wednesday as Hurricane Milton makes its approach toward Florida's west coast.

Conditions are expected to worsen later Wednesday morning as Milton nears Florida's west coast.

Residents across the greater Tampa Bay region are waking up to rain early Wednesday morning, and conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day as Hurricane Milton makes its approach toward Florida's west coast.

As of 5 a.m., Milton remained a powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds of 160 mph, with a projected landfall somewhere between Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor late Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton, a monstrous Cat 5 during much of its approach, would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane upon landfall.

Forecasters say the storm will retain hurricane strength as it crosses central Florida on Thursday on a path east toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane's precise track remained uncertain, as forecasters Tuesday evening nudged its projected path slightly south of Tampa.

The weather service says conditions will worsen starting later Wednesday morning into the afternoon as Milton nears the region.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 6-12 inches to the Tampa Bay area, with a flash flooding threat through Thursday — especially in area north of Milton's track, mainly along the I-4 corridor and into portions of the Nature Coast.

This rain is likely to produce moderate to major river and stream flooding "over the coming days as rainfall drains through area basins," according to the weather service.

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said the the impact will continue across the state into Thursday.

"Outer bands on Milton’s eastern edge are already edging into Southwest Florida (Wednesday) morning and rain will continue to wrap from southwest to northeast throughout the afternoon into the overnight hours," Borowski said. "Tropical storm force wind gusts will arrive from southwest to northeast as well today.

The hurricane center projects the tropical storm-force winds will arrive early Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network reports Milton will "push water onshore for a prolonged period of time. After Milton makes landfall, the wind shifts, and the strong onshore flow will continue even as Milton bisects the Peninsula."

Storm surge from Englewood to the Anclote River, including the Tampa Bay area, could surpass 13 feet, according to FPREN, and areas in inland Central Florida — including Polk County — could see maximum sustained winds of at least 90 mph.

Tags
Weather 2024 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonHurricane MiltonFlorida Weather
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now