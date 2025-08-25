Deion's son, Shilo Sanders, waived by Bucs after throwing a punch during game

Shilo Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, was waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a day after he was ejected from a preseason game for throwing a punch.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press about the decision on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced its cuts. Tampa Bay must reduce its roster from 91 to 53 by Wednesday.

Sanders was battling for a roster spot after going undrafted out of the University of Colorado, where he played for his father. He was also penalized for pass interference in Tampa Bay's 23-19 loss to Buffalo on Saturday night.

“You can't throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “You gotta grow from that."

Sanders was engaged with Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson for a few yards, pushing and shoving each other. He was immediately flagged after throwing a punch that sent him to the locker room.

The Buccaneers could still add Sanders to the practice squad if he doesn't get claimed off waivers by another team.

Sanders, a hard-hitting and playmaking safety, had an impressive debut for the Bucs in the preseason opener against Tennessee. But he had strong competition to make Tampa Bay's roster.

He signed with Tampa Bay after being passed up in the NFL draft. During the first day of rookie camp in May, he impressed coaches with his intelligence.

Another player reportedly among Tampa Bay's roster cuts is linebacker Jose Ramirez, who played at Auburndale High School and was a sixth-round pick from Eastern Michigan.

It was a tough Saturday for both of the sons of "Coach Prime" in the preseason. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick by Cleveland, completed only three of six passes for 14 yards and took five sacks.