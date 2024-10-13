Photos: Hurricane Milton's devastation across the Tampa Bay area

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 9 near Siesta Key.

And although the storm was not as catastrophic as many feared, strong winds, storm surge, river flooding, and tornadoes caused a lot of damage.

Here's a sampling of the impact Milton left behind.

Siesta Key

1 of 2 — Siesta Key2_Sarasota County Govt_101124.jpg Debris scattered on a road in Siesta Key following Hurricane Milton. Sarasota County Government 2 of 2 — Siesta Key3_Sarasota County Govt_101124.jpg Flooding and debris in Siesta Key following Hurricane Milton. Sarasota County Government

Venice

1 of 3 — Humphris Park at the South Jetty_Venice Govt_101024.jpg Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton. Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook 2 of 3 — Humphris Park at the South Jetty2_Venice Govt_101024.jpg Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton. Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook 3 of 3 — Humphris Park at the South Jetty3_Venice Govt_101024.jpg Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton. Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook

Casey Key

Sarasota County Government / X Damage on N. Casey Key Road following Hurricane Milton.

Tampa

1 of 9 — Hillsborough Ave and Dale Mabry flooding2_HCSO_101124.jpg A look at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry Highway following Hurricane Milton. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy 2 of 9 — Damaged House_City of Tampa_101024.jpg A damaged house in Tampa following Hurricane Milton. City of Tampa 3 of 9 — Downtown Tampa trees down_city of Tampa_101024.jpg A fallen tree in Tampa following Hurricane Milton. City of Tampa 4 of 9 — Tampa Flooding City of Tampa FB 101024 Workers survey the flooding damage in Tampa on Oct. 10, 2024 City of Tampa / Facebook 5 of 9 — Milton Tampa Tree Down 2 City of Tampa FB 101224.jpg Hurricane Milton knocked down large trees in Tampa. City of Tampa / Courtesy 6 of 9 — Milton Tampa Tree Down City of Tampa FB 101224.jpg Hurricane Milton knocked down large trees in Tampa. City of Tampa / Courtesy 7 of 9 — Hillsborough Ave and Dale Mabry flooding1_HCSO_101124.jpg A look at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry Highway following Hurricane Milton. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy 8 of 9 — MorrisBridgeRoad4_CamilaGomez_101124.jpg A look at flooding along Morris Bridge road following Hurricane Milton. Camila Gomez / WUSF 9 of 9 — MorrisBridgeRoad7_CamilaGomez_101124.jpg A look at flooding along Morris Bridge road following Hurricane Milton. Camila Gomez / WUSF

Pinellas Barrier Islands

1 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding6_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding4_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 3 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding5_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 4 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding2_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 5 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding3_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 6 of 6 — Pinellas Flooding1_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Carrollwood and Northdale

1 of 5 — carrollwood northdale4_MalaikaHollist_101024.jpg A fallen tree in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton. Malaika Hollist / WUSF 2 of 5 — carrollwood northdale1_MalaikaHollist_101024.jpg A tree fallen in a yard in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton. Malaika Hollist / WUSF 3 of 5 — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg Flooding in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton. Steve Newborn / WUSF 4 of 5 — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding2_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg Flooding in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton. Steve Newborn / WUSF 5 of 5 — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding3_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg A fallen tree in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton. Steve Newborn / WUSF

St. Petersburg

1 of 2 — St. Pete Sewer Leakage_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Sewer leakage in St. Petersburg following Hurricane Milton. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF 2 of 2 — St. Pete Tree_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg Tree damage in St. Petersburg following Hurricane Milton. Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Anclote River

1 of 3 — Milton Anclote River 2 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County. Pasco County Government / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Milton Anclote River 3 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County. Pasco County Government / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Milton Anclote River 1 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County. Pasco County Government / Courtesy

Tropicana Field

1 of 7 — Hurricane Milton Climate FILE - The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File) Mike Carlson/AP / FR155492 AP 2 of 7 — Milton Tropicana Field 1 SN 101324.jpg The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 3 of 7 — Hurricane Milton Weather The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP / AP 4 of 7 — Hurricane Milton Weather The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Gerald Herbert/AP / AP 5 of 7 — Milton Tropicana Field 3 SN 101324.jpg The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 6 of 7 — Milton Tropicana Field 4 SN 101324.jpg The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 7 of 7 — Milton Tropicana Field 2 SN 101324.jpg The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF

St. Petersburg Crane

1 of 5 — SP Crane 3 SN 101324.jpg A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 2 of 5 — SP Crane 1 SN 101324.jpg A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 3 of 5 — SP Crane 2 SN 101324.jpg A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024. Steve Newborn / WUSF 4 of 5 — 10102024 SP Crane.JPG This image taken from video shows a crane that was blown down by the gusts from Hurricane Milton and toppled onto a building across First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10,2024. The storm knocked the crane down the night before as it made landfall with gusts over 100 mph. City of St. Petersburg 5 of 5 — Milton St. Petersburg Crane A crane toppled at a high-rise construction site on Oct. 9, 2024, in downtown St. Petersburg from Hurricane Milton. Mary Shedden / WUSF

Clearwater

1 of 5 — Clearwater Tree_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg A fallen tree in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton. Leslie Laney / WUSF 2 of 5 — Clearwater_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg Debris in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton. Leslie Laney / WUSF 3 of 5 — Clearwater Flooding_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton. Leslie Laney / WUSF 4 of 5 — Clearwater Flooding2_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton. Leslie Laney / WUSF 5 of 5 — Clearwater Flooding3_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton. Leslie Laney / WUSF

Treasure Island

1 of 4 — Treasure Island_City of TI_101024.jpg Damage on Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton. City of Treasure Island 2 of 4 — Treasure Island3_City of TI_101024.jpg Florida is recovering from deadly Hurricane Milton after it swept through the state. City of Treasure Island 3 of 4 — Treasure Island4_City of TI_101024.jpg Damage in Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton. City of Treasure Island 4 of 4 — Treasure Island5_City of TI_101024.jpg Damage on Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton. City of Treasure Island

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre