LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton recovery
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Photos: Hurricane Milton's devastation across the Tampa Bay area

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published October 13, 2024 at 10:41 AM EDT
The front of a three-story house completely ripped off and strewn on its front yard, exposing its interior. In the foreground is a person with their back to the camera wearing a fluorescent jacket that reads: Emergency Response Drone Team, City of Tampa
City of Tampa
A damaged house in Tampa following Hurricane Milton.

The Category 3 storm was predicted to cause catastrophic damage from wind and storm surge across Florida's west coast. While it was not as bad as originally forecast, photos from around the region show the destruction it did cause.

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm on Oct. 9 near Siesta Key.

And although the storm was not as catastrophic as many feared, strong winds, storm surge, river flooding, and tornadoes caused a lot of damage.

Here's a sampling of the impact Milton left behind.

Siesta Key

Debris and furniture scattered on a street
1 of 2  — Siesta Key2_Sarasota County Govt_101124.jpg
Debris scattered on a road in Siesta Key following Hurricane Milton.
Sarasota County Government
A flooded street with debris and tree leaves scattered on the road
2 of 2  — Siesta Key3_Sarasota County Govt_101124.jpg
Flooding and debris in Siesta Key following Hurricane Milton.
Sarasota County Government

Venice

Debris and a damaged pipe on a beach next to the water's edge
1 of 3  — Humphris Park at the South Jetty_Venice Govt_101024.jpg
Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton.
Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook
A destroyed one-story building on a beach with debris surrounding it
2 of 3  — Humphris Park at the South Jetty2_Venice Govt_101024.jpg
Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton.
Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook
A destroyed one-story building on a beach with debris surrounding it
3 of 3  — Humphris Park at the South Jetty3_Venice Govt_101024.jpg
Damage at Humphris Park at the South Jetty in Venice following Hurricane Milton.
Venice, Florida Municipal Government / Facebook

Casey Key

Large cracks on a road next to the ocean
Sarasota County Government
/
X
Damage on N. Casey Key Road following Hurricane Milton.

Tampa

Car on a flooded road
1 of 9  — Hillsborough Ave and Dale Mabry flooding2_HCSO_101124.jpg
A look at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry Highway following Hurricane Milton.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy
The front of a three-story house completely ripped off and strewn on its front yard, exposing its interior. In the foreground is a person with their back to the camera wearing a fluorescent jacket that reads: Emergency Response Drone Team, City of Tampa
2 of 9  — Damaged House_City of Tampa_101024.jpg
A damaged house in Tampa following Hurricane Milton.
City of Tampa
People standing next to a large tree fallen on top of a road
3 of 9  — Downtown Tampa trees down_city of Tampa_101024.jpg
A fallen tree in Tampa following Hurricane Milton.
City of Tampa
workers helping people on a flooded street
4 of 9  — Tampa Flooding City of Tampa FB 101024
Workers survey the flooding damage in Tampa on Oct. 10, 2024
City of Tampa / Facebook
Large trees on the ground
5 of 9  — Milton Tampa Tree Down 2 City of Tampa FB 101224.jpg
Hurricane Milton knocked down large trees in Tampa.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Large trees on the ground
6 of 9  — Milton Tampa Tree Down City of Tampa FB 101224.jpg
Hurricane Milton knocked down large trees in Tampa.
City of Tampa / Courtesy
Car on a flooded road
7 of 9  — Hillsborough Ave and Dale Mabry flooding1_HCSO_101124.jpg
A look at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. Dale Mabry Highway following Hurricane Milton.
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy
Flooded roads
8 of 9  — MorrisBridgeRoad4_CamilaGomez_101124.jpg
A look at flooding along Morris Bridge road following Hurricane Milton.
Camila Gomez / WUSF
Flooded roads
9 of 9  — MorrisBridgeRoad7_CamilaGomez_101124.jpg
A look at flooding along Morris Bridge road following Hurricane Milton.
Camila Gomez / WUSF

Pinellas Barrier Islands

Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
1 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding6_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
2 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding4_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
3 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding5_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
4 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding2_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
5 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding3_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
Damage along the Pinellas barrier islands after Milton
6 of 6  — Pinellas Flooding1_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage along the Pinellas barrier islands, two weeks after that area was devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Carrollwood and Northdale

A tree on the side of a road uprooted and leaning to the side
1 of 5  — carrollwood northdale4_MalaikaHollist_101024.jpg
A fallen tree in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton.
Malaika Hollist / WUSF
A tree fallen in a yard and partially submerged in a swimming pool
2 of 5  — carrollwood northdale1_MalaikaHollist_101024.jpg
A tree fallen in a yard in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton.
Malaika Hollist / WUSF
Cars driving on a flooded street next to some hedges
3 of 5  — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg
Flooding in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A pickup truck driving through a flooded street in a neighborhood. A person nearby walks through ankle-deep water
4 of 5  — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding2_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg
Flooding in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
A large tree fallen on top of the driveway of a house
5 of 5  — Carrollwood and Northdale Tampa Flooding3_Steve Newborn_101124.jpg
A fallen tree in the Carrollwood and Northdale area following Hurricane Milton.
Steve Newborn / WUSF

St. Petersburg

Sewer manhole on a road leaking out water
1 of 2  — St. Pete Sewer Leakage_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Sewer leakage in St. Petersburg following Hurricane Milton.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF
A large tree fallen on top of a road
2 of 2  — St. Pete Tree_Stephanie Colombini_101024.jpg
Tree damage in St. Petersburg following Hurricane Milton.
Stephanie Colombini / WUSF

Anclote River

Flooding near the Anclote River
1 of 3  — Milton Anclote River 2 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG
Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County.
Pasco County Government / Courtesy
Flooding near the Anclote River
2 of 3  — Milton Anclote River 3 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG
Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County.
Pasco County Government / Courtesy
Flooding near the Anclote River
3 of 3  — Milton Anclote River 1 Pasco Govt 101124.JPG
Hurricane Milton caused flooding from the Anclote River in Pasco County.
Pasco County Government / Courtesy

Tropicana Field

FILE - The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)
1 of 7  — Hurricane Milton Climate
FILE - The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)
Mike Carlson/AP / FR155492 AP
Roof of Tropicana Field destroyed
2 of 7  — Milton Tropicana Field 1 SN 101324.jpg
The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
3 of 7  — Hurricane Milton Weather
The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
4 of 7  — Hurricane Milton Weather
The destroyed roof of the Tropicana Dome is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/AP / AP
Roof of Tropicana Field destroyed
5 of 7  — Milton Tropicana Field 3 SN 101324.jpg
The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Roof of Tropicana Field destroyed
6 of 7  — Milton Tropicana Field 4 SN 101324.jpg
The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Roof of Tropicana Field destroyed
7 of 7  — Milton Tropicana Field 2 SN 101324.jpg
The destroyed roof of Tropicana Field following Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF

St. Petersburg Crane

Exterior of a building damaged by a crane
1 of 5  — SP Crane 3 SN 101324.jpg
A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Exterior of a building damaged by a crane
2 of 5  — SP Crane 1 SN 101324.jpg
A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
Exterior of a building damaged by a crane
3 of 5  — SP Crane 2 SN 101324.jpg
A crane toppled onto a building on First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10, 2024.
Steve Newborn / WUSF
This image taken from video shows a crane that was blown down by the gusts from Hurricane Milton and toppled onto a building across First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10,2024. The storm knocked the crane down the night before as it made landfall with gusts over 100 mph.
4 of 5  — 10102024 SP Crane.JPG
This image taken from video shows a crane that was blown down by the gusts from Hurricane Milton and toppled onto a building across First Avenue South in downtown St. Petersburg on Oct. 10,2024. The storm knocked the crane down the night before as it made landfall with gusts over 100 mph.
City of St. Petersburg
A crane lying against a building
5 of 5  — Milton St. Petersburg Crane
A crane toppled at a high-rise construction site on Oct. 9, 2024, in downtown St. Petersburg from Hurricane Milton.
Mary Shedden / WUSF

Clearwater

A tree uprooted and fallen in a yard
1 of 5  — Clearwater Tree_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg
A fallen tree in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton.
Leslie Laney / WUSF
A sheet of metal fallen in a parking lot next to parked cars
2 of 5  — Clearwater_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg
Debris in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton.
Leslie Laney / WUSF
Floodwaters covering trees and partially submerging a carport
3 of 5  — Clearwater Flooding_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg
Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton.
Leslie Laney / WUSF
Floodwaters covering trees and greenery
4 of 5  — Clearwater Flooding2_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg
Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton.
Leslie Laney / WUSF
Floodwaters covering greenery and partially submerging a carport
5 of 5  — Clearwater Flooding3_Leslie Laney_101024.jpg
Flooding in Clearwater following Hurricane Milton.
Leslie Laney / WUSF

Treasure Island

A large tree uprooted and fallen on top of a sidewalk next to a road
1 of 4  — Treasure Island_City of TI_101024.jpg
Damage on Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton.
City of Treasure Island
The damaged exterior of a one-story building
2 of 4  — Treasure Island3_City of TI_101024.jpg
Florida is recovering from deadly Hurricane Milton after it swept through the state.
City of Treasure Island
Flooding and tree debris on a street
3 of 4  — Treasure Island4_City of TI_101024.jpg
Damage in Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton.
City of Treasure Island
A large palm tree uprooted and fallen on top of a sidewalk next to a road
4 of 4  — Treasure Island5_City of TI_101024.jpg
Damage on Treasure Island following Hurricane Milton.
City of Treasure Island

MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

damage to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
1 of 1  — Milton Mid Florida Amphitheatre Roof 101024
This image, provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, shows damage to the roof of the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Oct. 11, 2024, following Hurricane Milton.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue / Facebook

