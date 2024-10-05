Sandbag sites open again with a another tropical system expected

Municipalities around the region are opening sandbag sites as the area prepares for a tropical system that is expected to bring heavy rain over the coming days.

It comes as many residents are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which brought widespread flooding from record storm surge.

A seven-day weather forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows several inches of rain across much of Florida's peninsula. The National Weather Service forecasts between 4 to 8 inches of rain from Hernando County to Sarasota County along Florida's Gulf Coast.

There is a 70% chance that the system will develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, according to a Saturday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to move east or northeast and strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Those along the Gulf Coast and the Florida Keys should monitor its progress, forecasters said.

Here’s a list of sandbag locations:

Hillsborough County (Sites open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)



Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa, FL 33619. This is in addition to the two sites announced earlier today as residents prepare for potential heavy rain in the coming days.

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin (Park will be closed to the public on Saturday)

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (Park will remain open to the public on Saturday)

Tampa



Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa

Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd Stree

Sarasota

