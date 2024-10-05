© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Sandbag sites open again with a another tropical system expected

WUSF
Published October 5, 2024 at 11:06 AM EDT
a graphic from the national hurricane center shows a system in the gulf and its potential track towards the gulf coast of florida
National Hurricane Center

Municipalities around the region are opening sandbag sites as the area prepares for a tropical system that is expected to bring heavy rain over the coming days.

It comes as many residents are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which brought widespread flooding from record storm surge.

A seven-day weather forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows several inches of rain across much of Florida's peninsula. The National Weather Service forecasts between 4 to 8 inches of rain from Hernando County to Sarasota County along Florida's Gulf Coast.

There is a 70% chance that the system will develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours, according to a Saturday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to move east or northeast and strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Those along the Gulf Coast and the Florida Keys should monitor its progress, forecasters said.

Here’s a list of sandbag locations: 

Hillsborough County (Sites open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

  • Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa, FL 33619. This is in addition to the two sites announced earlier today as residents prepare for potential heavy rain in the coming days.
  • E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin (Park will be closed to the public on Saturday)
  • Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa (Park will remain open to the public on Saturday)

Tampa

  • Larry Sanders Progress Village Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th Street Tampa
  • Al Barnes Park, 2902 N 32nd Stree

Sarasota

  • Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road, Venice
