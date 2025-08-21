© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

FPL rate settlement cuts request by nearly a third, limits average annual bill increases to 2%

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 21, 2025 at 6:29 AM EDT
File
/
WGCU

Florida Power & Light and 10 key stakeholder groups filed a comprehensive four-year rate settlement agreement with state regulators that reduces FPL's original revenue request by approximately 30%.

Florida Power & Light Co. and 10 key stakeholder groups filed a comprehensive four-year rate settlement agreement with state regulators Wednesday that reduces the utility's original revenue request by about 30%.

The agreement is subject to approval by the Florida Public Service Commission.

 The settlement significantly scales back FPL's initial rate request:

  • 2026: Base rate revenue request reduced by 39%, from $1.545 billion to $945 million.
  • 2027: Base rate revenue request reduced by 17%, from $927 million to $766 million.
  • Total savings: Base rate revenues about $2.9 billion less than originally requested over the four-year period.

Under the settlement, the typical 1,000-kilowatt residential customer bill would increase by about $3.79 a month next year, below FPL's original proposal. Even with this increase, FPL projects its bills will remain well below the national average through 2029. Residential customers would receive the lowest increase of all types of customers.

Parties to the agreement include the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Industrial Power Users Group, Florida Energy for Innovation Association, Walmart, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, EVgo Services, Fuel Retailers, Electrify America, Federal Executive Agencies and Armstrong World Industries.
The PSC will set a schedule to review the settlement agreement and full proposal, along with other information pending before the commission, before voting on new rates. If approved, the change would take effect Jan. 1.

Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Economy / Business Florida Power & LightFlorida Public Service CommissionElectric Utilities
WGCU Staff
Related Stories
  1. FPL says proposed base-rate increases will provide stability while critics call it 'extravagant'
  2. FPL files for new rate plan. If approved, bills would rise nearly $20 in five years
  3. Florida’s utility companies are preparing for stronger hurricane seasons
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe