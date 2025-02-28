FPL files for new rate plan. If approved, bills would rise nearly $20 in five years

A proposal for new rates submitted by Florida Power & Light Co. on Friday reflects a nearly $20 rise in bills for most of the state over the plan's tenure.

The FPL comprehensive four-year request was submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission and would set new rates once its current base rate agreement concludes at the end of this year.

FPL said the proposal, covering 2026 to 2029, would enable the company to continue to deliver reliable electricity, diversify its generation resources to reduce fuel costs and keep bills as low as possible.

"At FPL, we're focused on our customers every single day. The balanced plan we submitted to the PSC would enable FPL to continue to make smart investments in the grid and in new generation resources to benefit our customers and to power our fast-growing state, said Armando Pimentel, the utility's president and CEO. "No other utility in the U.S. provides a better combination of reliability, resiliency and low bills than FPL."

Residential customers can calculate how the proposal would affect their individual bills by using the calculator feature at FPL.com/answers. Overall, FPL projects that, even with the proposed rate adjustment, residential customer bills would remain well below the national average and below many other Florida utilities. When adjusted for inflation, the typical 1,000-kilowatt hout residential customer bill in January 2026 under FPL's proposal would be about 20% lower than it was 20 years earlier, in 2006.

Typical small- and medium-size business customer bills would increase at an average annual rate of 1% to 5% from 2025 to 2029 under the proposal. Commercial and industrial customers can reach out to their FPL account managers for more information.

The filing begins an extensive public review process. The PSC will set hearings and provide other opportunities for input from customers prior to a decision by state regulators.

