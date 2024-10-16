Sen. Rick Scott announces a bill to replenish FEMA disaster relief funds

Federal lawmakers have allocated $20 billion to go toward hurricane relief efforts—including those in Florida.

U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio announced legislation Wednesday that aims to replenish the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Disaster Relief Fund (DRF).

The bill comes just days after the Biden Administration said certain disaster loan programs were “running out of money.”

"Unfortunately, I am already hearing from local officials and families in Florida that are frustrated by the fact that these disasters have stretched FEMA’s current resources too thin. That is unacceptable," said Scott.

The former Florida governor emphasized the importance of getting those accounts back into the green during a recent visit to St. Lucie County.

"No state is immune from disasters and I hope that none of our colleagues in the Senate will object to the quick passage of this needed funding," said Scott.

Officials said on Wednesday that FEMA has the money to help with current recovery needs, but says the $20 billion allotment will quickly dwindle.

“While assessments of the full extent of these storms are underway, the DRF cannot be allowed to be depleted," Sen. Rubio said. "I am proud to announce my colleagues and I will be introducing a bill to provide additional funding to support communities affected by the recent hurricanes.”

