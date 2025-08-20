Florida will phase out certificates of completion for students with disabilities

The Florida Board of Education voted to sunset certificates of completion for students with disabilities who attend K-12 schools in the state. These certificates were awarded to students who couldn't complete the coursework needed for a diploma.

Under a new Florida law, HB 1105, and the board's vote, students with disabilities will no longer be able to get a certificate of completion at the end of their school career, starting this year. Students with severe disabilities who can't earn a standard high school diploma, will leave school without any formal recognition upon graduation.

Amy Van Bergen ran the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida and is also the mom of a son with disabilities. She said her son Will wouldn't have been able to get the two jobs he works at a law office without his certificate, and she's worried for other students like him.

People with disabilities already have a higher rate of unemployment and a lower rate of job placement after school. Now, without a certificate of completion, securing employment could be even harder.

"Without that certificate, they are potentially going to lose eligibility to all sorts of opportunities after high school, whether that's even taking a college placement test or pursuing developmental or vocational programs," said Van Bergen.

Van Bergen said she's worried students with disabilities who can't earn a standard diploma, and who now won't be able to earn a certificate of completion, could be ineligible to participate in graduation ceremonies like other kids. Ultimately, she says this could take away some of the incentives these students have to complete school at all.

"The whole dissolution of certificates of completion absolutely disproportionately harms students with disabilities. So rather than helping bridge that educational disparity gap, it's only going to widen it. Why on earth should these students attend school," asked Van Bergen.

The Florida Department of Education says the focus will now be on alternate pathways to completing a high school diploma and this change is needed to "ensure students receive appropriate support and recognition for their achievements."

The change is an outlier in a legislative session that otherwise championed the rights of students and people with disabilities. Senate President Ben Albritton made increasing the support and services available to people with disabilities the focus of the last session.

Through laws passed last session, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority legislature not only increased early detection and intervention for students who have autism, but also created a micro-credential for teachers who work with students on the spectrum.

The legislature also created a new credential that students with disabilities can earn after completing their work placement. These credentials or badges can then be used to seek out post-graduation employment.

Read the full change here:

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media