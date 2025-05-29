© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

DeSantis signs a sweeping bill that expands services and funding for students with autism

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published May 29, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
autism illustration graphic with puzzle pieces
adobe stock

The measure, a priority of Senate President Ben Albritton, is intended to improve early intervention, school readiness, educational opportunities and workforce training.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bipartisan measure that would expand services and funding opportunities for Florida students with autism.

The measure (SB 112) is intended to improve early intervention, school readiness, educational opportunities and workforce training for students with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

Specifics of the law include:

  • Students with disabilities up to age 4 can stay in Early Steps, an intervention program. Beforehand, it ended at age 3.
  • Provides startup grants for the development of charter schools for students with autism and funds summer programs and camp.
  • Creates a free “microcredential” autism program for teachers and child care personnel.
  • Requires the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at the University of Florida to act as a statewide hub for autism research, grants and services.
  • Expands the Cinotti Health Care Screening and Services Grant Program to include free screenings for autism at any age.

The legislation, which passed with unanimous votes in the House and Senate, carries an annual cost of nearly $756,000 and authorizes the hiring of six full-time positions.

It was a priority measure for Senate President Ben Albritton, who thanked the governor in a prepared statement.

“With this bill, Florida is offering new support from all angles, coordinating research and training, expanding early detection, and increasing education opportunities and other treatment that will help families navigate a diagnosis of autism,” Albritton, R-Wauchula, said.

“As always, parents are in control and equipped to make the best decisions to help children reach their full potential.”

The state education commissioner must review autism-related training programs and report findings to the Legislature.
Tags
Politics 2025 Florida LegislatureAutismRon DeSantisBen Albritton
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. What to know about a proposed bill to expand services for Florida students with autism
  2. Florida Senate passes comprehensive bill on autism, with a goal to understand its prevalence
  3. DeSantis signs bills to create stricter penalties for animal abuse in Florida
  4. More states following Florida in banning or regulating students' cellphones in schools
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now