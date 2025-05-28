DeSantis signs bills to create stricter penalties for animal abuse in Florida

Those who abuse and abandon animals will face bigger consequences in Florida — and end up on a public database.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills on Wednesday that were crafted in response to two high-profile abuse cases.

“We're a law and order state, and that includes the need to prosecute those who are derelict in their duty to take care of their own pets,” DeSantis said at a press conference at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Palm Beach County, the largest no-kill, no-cage rescue in the United States.

Trooper’s Law, SB 150 , makes it a third-degree felony — punishable by up to five years in prison — for abandoning a restrained dog outside during a natural disaster.

Florida Highway Patrol / Fresh Take Florida Trooper stands in the back of a law enforcement vehicle after being rescued along I-75 as Category 4 Hurricane Milton approached Tampa Bay in 2024.

Before Hurricane Milton struck West Central Florida, and as waters rose, law enforcement found a bull terrier whose owner had tied him to a fence on I-75. They rescued him and named him Trooper.

Trooper, who inspired not just headlines but also the legislation, was adopted by a Florida family.

That law takes effect on Oct. 1.

DeSantis also signed Dexter’s Law, which takes effect on July 1. It’s named after a dog that was adopted from an animal shelter but was found beheaded shortly after in a Pinellas County park.

The measure, HB 255 , increases the criminal penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, which includes the "knowing and intentional torture or torment of an animal that injured, mutilated or killed the animal.”

That applies to domestic companion animals, such as dogs and cats.

Dexter's Law also directs the state to create a public online database of those who have committed animal cruelty offenses. It must be ready to go by the beginning of 2026.

This makes sure “that shelters and the public have a right to be made reasonably aware of individuals convicted of animal cruelty in their community,” DeSantis said.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

