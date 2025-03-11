© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Historic Capitol Museum and State Capitol on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Tallahassee.
2025 Florida Legislature
Get the latest coverage of the 2025 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee from our coverage partners and WUSF.

Trooper the abandoned dog is now the namesake of a measure speeding through the legislature

WFSU | By Margie Menzel
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:18 AM EDT
A white dog on a leash looking happy into the camera while laying down
Leon County Humane Society
/
Facebook
The Leon County Humane Society said Trooper showed signs of stress, but has "smiled" a few times since being in their care.

He'll visit the capital later this month.

The dog whose plight broke the hearts of many Floridians is now the namesake of a measure speeding through the Legislature. The bull terrier was found tied to a fence on I-75 and abandoned as water rose around him and Floridians fled Hurricane Milton.

Luckily for the dog, now named Trooper after the officer who saved him, rescue came in time. Panama City Beach Republican Representative Griff Griffitts, who is behind a bill that would prohibit abandoning a restrained dog during a natural disaster, told his colleagues in committee what happened.

“Officer Morales noticed a bull terrier in chest-deep water, and that water was rising," he said. "The video of the rescue is very heartbreaking. As Rep. Yarkosky pointed out, I’m surprised this is not a law already.”

Trooper now lives in South Florida with a couple devoted to his breed. They even have another bull terrier with whom Trooper has reportedly bonded.

And according to Griffitts, Trooper will be visiting the capital on March 25th -- to make sure no other dogs endure what he did.

"Everybody, bring your dog treats and your cameras," he said. "He will be making the rounds to visit everyone.”

Margie Menzel
