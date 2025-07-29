© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Florida attorney general threatens Orange County leaders over ICE agreement

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Mario Pedersen
Published July 29, 2025 at 11:10 PM EDT
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier talks about new anti-doxxing measures in the state.
Florida Channel
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote that by rejecting the 287(g) addendum, Orange County was adopting a "sanctuary policy."

AG James Uthmeier wrote an online letter to Mayor Jerry Demings and county commissioners warning they are in violation of state law by not agreeing to an addendum to the county's 287(g) agreement.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Orange County leaders Tuesday they could be removed from office if they don't sign an agreement calling for the transportation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

Uthmeier published a letter online addressed to Mayor Jerry Demings and county commissioners, warning that they are in violation of state law by not agreeing to an addendum to the county's 287(g) Warrant Service Officer Agreement, allowing county correction officers to transport detainees to ICE-approved facilities.

"Failure to take corrective action will result in the enforcement of all applicable civil and criminal penalties, including removal from office by the governor," Uthmeier wrote.

Uthmeier went on to write that by rejecting the addendum, Orange County was adopting a "sanctuary policy," or a practice of impeding law enforcement from communicating with a federal immigration agency to limit immigration operations.

In June, Demings and the commissioners declined to sign the addendum. Demings said that county correctional officers do not have the capacity to transport detainees. The current agreement allows the Orange County Jail to house ICE detainees until they are transported to the Orlando courthouse or another detention center.

The county is reimbursed $88 per day, per detainee; however, county officials are still trying to determine the cost of housing ICE detainees.

During a July county commissioner meeting, commissioners expressed interest in renegotiating the agreement to allot more reimbursement.

Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad said the state is putting too much on local taxpayers.

"Federal enforcement is not our Orange County corrections officers' or the county's job. That's why people pay federal taxes. So for them to pay federal taxes and then also have to pay Orange County taxes to support that, federal legislation is double-dipping on the taxpayer," she said.

She also believes the county should not bend to the state.

"I think it's very important that Orange County stands up and that we push back and we challenge," she said. "We should not be threatened to be removed from office because we didn't act as the governor wanted us to act. We are elected, duly elected officials as well."

Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media

Tags
Courts / Law ICEU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrationJames UthmeierFlorida Attorney GeneralOrange CountyJerry Demings
Joe Mario Pedersen
Related Stories
  1. DeSantis says deportation flights out of 'Alligator Alcatraz' have started
  2. Immigration arrests are up nationwide. Here's a look at Florida's numbers
  3. A Tampa notary service offers a safe space for immigrants
  4. Attorneys: 'Alligator Alcatraz' detainees held without charges, barred from legal access
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe