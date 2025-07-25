DeSantis says deportation flights out of 'Alligator Alcatraz' have started

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that deportation flights by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security out of the Everglades detention center have begun over the past few days.

Speaking at a media briefing at what has been dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," DeSantis said the state is looking forward to increasing the flights.

DeSantis said there has been about 100 "full" deportations out of the courtry as well as "many others" to other states.

"Llook, I think a lot of people, getting them out of Florida is a huge thing," he said.

He also said that the future vision is deputizing state officers, including National Guard judge advocates, to immigration judges on-site to quicken processing and increase the numbers. He said the state is working very closely with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think you’re going to see the numbers go up dramatically,” DeSantis said.

The detention center currently holds about 2,000 people, with the potential to double the capacity, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.



