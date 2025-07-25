© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

DeSantis says deportation flights out of 'Alligator Alcatraz' have started

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
Florida Department of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Governor Ron DeSantis speaking about the Everglades detention center in Ochopee Friday.
The Florida Channel
/
WGCU
Florida Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie and Gov. Ron DeSantis speak about the Everglades detention center in Ochopee on Friday.

Gov. Ron. DeSantis said the state is looking forward to increasing the flights, which are being conducted by DHS and have removed about 100 detainees over the past few days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that deportation flights by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security out of the Everglades detention center have begun over the past few days.

Speaking at a media briefing at what has been dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," DeSantis said the state is looking forward to increasing the flights.

DeSantis said there has been about 100 "full" deportations out of the courtry as well as "many others" to other states.

"Llook, I think a lot of people, getting them out of Florida is a huge thing," he said.

He also said that the future vision is deputizing state officers, including National Guard judge advocates, to immigration judges on-site to quicken processing and increase the numbers. He said the state is working very closely with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“I think you’re going to see the numbers go up dramatically,” DeSantis said.

The detention center currently holds about 2,000 people, with the potential to double the capacity, Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said.


Copyright 2025 WGCU

Tags
Courts / Law ImmigrationAlligator AlcatrazEvergladesdeportationRon DeSantisDepartment of Homeland SecurityKevin Guthrie
WGCU Staff
Related Stories
  1. A Tampa notary service offers a safe space for immigrants
  2. Florida AG Uthmeier appeals a ruling that he was in contempt over immigration law
  3. Homeland Security officials defend immigration court arrests after being sued
  4. DHS plans to use military bases in New Jersey and Indiana to detain immigrants
  5. 'They chained me to the ground': Detainees at 'Alligator Alcatraz' allege harsh punishment by guards
  6. Medical experts, migrant advocates say 'Alligator Alcatraz' poses health issues for detainees
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe