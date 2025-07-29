DeSantis signs 11th death warrant of year, schedules execution for man who killed 3 in 1992

A man convicted of fatally shooting three people and wounding another is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 28 under a death warrant signed Tuesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Curtis Windom, 59, execution would be the 11th in Florida this year, the most of any state. He was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to death for the murders of Johnnie Lee, Valerie Davis and Mary Lubin in Orange County.

Eight other executions have taken place in Florida this year, with a ninth scheduled for Thursday and a 10th for Aug. 19, all by lethal injection. Edward J. Zakrzewski II was convicted of killing his wife and two children in 1994 after she sought a divorce, and Kayle Bates was convicted of killing a woman after abducting her from an insurance office in 1982.

Zakrzewski’s attorneys have gone to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to halt his execution. But if he is put to death by lethal injection, the state would break a modern-era record of eight executions in a year., set in 1984 and 2014.

According to court documents, Windom bought a .38-caliber revolver and ammunition on Feb. 7, 1992. He then tracked down Lee and shot him multiple times over what Windom claimed was a $2,000 debt.

Windom then went to the apartment of Davis, with whom he shared a child, and shot her, officials said. Windom shot another man, who survived, while fleeing the apartment. Davis' mother, Lubin, was driving home when Windom spotted her and shot her at a stop sign.

The Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court will hear final appeals before the execution, which would take place the Florida State Prison near Starke.

After Florida, Texas and South Carolina are tied for the highest number of executions, with four each this year. Alabama has executed three people, Oklahoma has killed two, and Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee each have killed one person.

The death penalty was reinstated iin 1976 after a U.S. Supreme Court decision halted executions four years earlier.

