Painful loss for Bucs' fans: Mike Evans will jump to 49ers as a free agent

Mike Evans’ decision to leave the Tampa Bay for the San Francisco after 12 years of building Hall of Fame credentials was “never about money,” his agent said Monday.

Instead, it was to “compete for another Super Bowl, to play in an offensive system that challenges defenses, and to be in an environment where he can continue to push himself and contribute at the highest level,” Deryk Gilmore said in a statement.

Those goals were apparently not available with the Buccaneers, So the 32-year-old Evans, considered one of the best players in Bucs history, agreed to terms with the 49ers on a reported three-year deal worth $60.4 million.

“Mike Evans felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career,” Gilmore said. “Throughout his entire career he has pushed himself to grow, compete, and evolve as a player, and this decision reflects that same mindset.”

News of the agreement came hours after the opening of the NFL “negotiating period” for free agents. He cannot officially sign until Wednesday, the official opening of the league year.

It's a painful loss for Bucs' fans, who have watched the 6-foot-5 Evans dominate since he was drafted with the seventh overall pick in 2014 out of Texas A&M.

Evans has been a Pro Bowler six times and was twice a second-team All-Pro. He has 866 career catches for 13,052 yards. His 108 touchdowns ranks 10th all-time.

Aside from winning a Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020-21, his signature accomplishment is a streak of 11 seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving, the first NFL player with such a streak.

Overall, those 11 seasons are second only to Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who had 14. Ironically, Evans will have the opportunity to match the 49ers’ great wearing the same colors.

However, Evans has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons.

He missed three games in 2024 before passing the 1,000-yard mark in the final seconds of the season's last game. And he was out for nine games last year because of a hamstring injury and broken collarbone, finishing with 30 catches for 368 yards and three TDs. It was the first season he failed to reach the 1,000 threshold.

The Bucs issued a statement thanking Evans and said the team will honor him in the future.

“Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did during his extraordinary 12-year career as a Buccaneer,” the team’s owners, the Glazer family, said. “Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process it became clear he was looking for a new challenge.”

Gilmore said Glazers wanted Evans to “become just the fourth player in franchise history to spend his entire career as a Buccaneer and ultimately walk into Canton representing the organization.”

“The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise,” the agent said. “In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game.”

Evans leaves behind what has been considered one of the stronger receiving groups in the league, but it was tested last year by injuries:



The anchor is now veteran Chris Godwin, a 2019 Pro Bowler who has been periodically slowed by injuries, including a torn knee in 2021 and dislocated ankle in 2024.

Jalen McMillan emerged as a promising young receiver in his rookie season but missed most of last season with a neck injury.

Emika Egbuka’s first month as a rookie helped Tampa Bay open with a 5-1 record last year, but his production tapered as the season went on, although he finished with nearly 950 receiving yards.

Tez Johnson, a seventh-round pick last year, showed flashes as a rookie, and scored five touchdowns after stepping into an expanded role due to injuries.

Gilmore said Evans expressed “great belief” in the Bucs’ remaining receivers – “incredibly talented young players who will thrive as they continue to develop and take on larger roles in the offense.”

The loss of Evans opens up some money for the Bucs under the NFL salary cap to pursue needed talent in other areas of the roster, most notably a pass rusher on defense. NFL experts has pointed out proven possibilities such as Bradley Chubb, Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, K'Lavon Chaisson and Jaelan Phillips

Aside from football, Evans has become a respected member of the Tampa Bay community. He and his wife, Ashli, co-founded the Mike Evans Family Foundation in 2017, which focuses on empowering youth, encouraging education and taking a stand against domestic violence.

“Tampa Bay will always be a special place for Mike Evans, and his respect and gratitude for the organization and its fans will never change,” Gilmore said.

“Mike has tremendous love and respect for the Buccaneers organization, the Glazer family, the coaches, his teammates, and especially the fans in Tampa Bay who have supported him since the day he was drafted,” Gilmore said.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch went into free agency looking for a proven pass catcher after the 49ers lost 41-6 to eventual Super Bowl championship Seattle in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Evans immediately becomes the best one on the roster. He joins a receiving group that has 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and veteran Demarcus Robinson but is otherwise unproven.

Jauan Jennings, the team’s top wideout last season, is hitting free agency and veteran Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be released after signing a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.