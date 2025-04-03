The Bucs' game plan for Raymond James Stadium? A major renovation and a Super Bowl

Raymond James Stadium has been home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since it opened in 1998.

Since then, the venue has hosted countless concerts, college football, pro wrestling, soccer, monster trucks, exhibition baseball and three Super Bowls . Next year, it will even stage an outdoor ice hockey game.

But with their lease ending in 2028, the Bucs will need to develop a game plan for their future in the 65,000-seat stadium.

While there have been no official proposals relayed to the Tampa Sports Authority, Bucs owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer is talking about the potential for major renovations.

“We’re always looking at ways to improve everything around us, to improve the community,” Glazer told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's annual meetings in Palm Beach. “Our focus right now is the Buccaneers and what needs to happen there so we can bring Super Bowls and everything there.”

The last time the Super Bowl was played at Raymond James Stadium was 2021. While the Bucs became the first team to play — and win — a Super Bowl in its home venue, it wasn't a complete victory.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL limited attendance to 25,000, and Tampa imposed $500 fines as part of an outdoor mask mandate .

The NFL has implied that Raymond James Stadium would need renovations to be considered for another Super Bowl, a goal of team ownership.

Raymond James Stadium has hosted numerous major music acts since it opened in 1998.

Glazer mentioned the importance of the stadium staying up to date since its most recent $160 million renovation concluded in 2018. Public money covered $29 million of that project, and the team paid for the rest.

“The fan experience is so important in the NFL, and in all sports. So we’re constantly looking at the stadium, constantly looking at how we can improve it,” Glazer said. “There will be a time and a place, and we’ll want to always improve the stadium and keep it up to the most competitive standards.”

A 2024 report estimated the maintenance costs for Raymond James Stadium at $137 million between 2028 and 2032. However, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reported a renovation project is estimated to cost $500 million to $600 million.

Glazer indicated the team will continue to work with officials from Hillsborough County and the Tampa Sports Authority, the public agency that manages the stadium.

“We’re going through a phase right now where we’re assessing the stadium and what might be needed," Glazer said. "And I know they’re assessing the stadium and what might be needed, and once both of us are done with our assessments, then we come together and go talk about it, work through things."

Raymond James Stadium will soon lose University of South Florida football as a tenant, as its on-campus stadium is set to open 2027. The Bulls have played at the NFL facility since 1998.

The Bucs will not be the only ones benefiting from a renovation. In the first half of last year, Raymond James Stadium ranked first nationally in stadium concert gross ticket sales at nearly $24 million, according to Pollster .

“It’s such an important part of the community,” Glazer said. “There’s multiple people that are affected by this. Not just us, but tourism and everything like that. We’ve all got to make sure we come together and meet the needs of what’s necessary.”