Rays fans have mixed reactions to Steinbrenner Field Opening Day

Hours before Ryan Pepiot threw the first pitch of the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2025 season, Patricia Koker lined up outside George M. Steinbrenner Field – the Rays’ temporary ballpark.

“This isn’t their home,” Koker said. “This is the Yankees’ home.”

The Rays are playing at the New York Yankees’ spring training stadium in Tampa because Hurricane Milton tore the roof off the 35-year-old Tropicana Field in October.

For Raymond Guevara, who lives ten minutes from Steinbrenner Field, the commute was much better than his trek to St. Petersburg.

He said he’s not going to miss the Trop this season—he’s looking forward to the intimate feel of a smaller, outdoor stadium.

Catherine Paulitz / WUSF Some fans tailgated at the Raymond James Stadium's parking lots next door to Steinbrenner Field.

“Baseball is meant to be played outside anyway,” he said. “I love outdoor baseball. So that is the one cool thing we get now that we didn't have before.”

Christopher Alicea said he’s going to support the Rays regardless of where they play, but he likes this year’s plan.

“I like it because it's closer. I just hope we stay in Tampa. That’s my main thing.”

But some fans prefer the Rays playing in St. Pete.

Just over 10,000 seats are available at Steinbrenner, compared to the roughly 25,000 seats at Tropicana Field.

William Such said he’s going to miss the protection from the rain in the summer.

“Being a big fan of the Trop, it’s a change but it’s nice,” Such said.

He said the elements the team will face playing outdoors won’t deter him from driving in from Pasco County -- unless he knows it’s going to rain during the game.

“Being a Rays fan, it doesn’t matter where they are, as long as they’re local,” he said.

Catherine Paulitz / WUSF Rays fans attended Opening Day at Steinbrenner Field on Friday.

For Daniel Brown, the quirks of the Trop — especially the infamous rings over the field — added an entertaining element to the game.

“The Trop is unique,” he said. “But outdoor baseball — it’s a beautiful day so I’m excited for something different.

Brown is from Tampa, so his commute was a lot easier. He also said he’s planning to come to more games because of that.

Brown was with Jay Faedo, who lives down the road from Steinbrenner Field.

“I think this will be a more intimate setting and nicer,” Faedo said.

He added that he’ll miss the air conditioning at Tropicana Field, but is looking forward to coming to more games with Brown this season because of the location.

“We’d love for them to move over here for good,” he said.