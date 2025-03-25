Rays sell out the season opener at Tampa's Steinbrenner Field against the Rockies

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that Friday’s season opener against the Colorado Rockies at Steinbrenner Field is officially a sellout.

Capacity at their temporary Tampa home will be 10,046, about 40% of Tropicana Field’s configuration of 25,025.

The Rays are playing this season at the New York Yankees’ spring training facility because of hurricane damage at the Trop.

All asterisks aside, it’s the 19th straight season Tampa Bay has sold out the home opener.

Game time is 4:10 p.m. Parking lots will open at 1:10 p.m., and gates will open at 2:40 p.m., 90 minutes before first pitch.

The forecast for Friday afternoon calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Rays say a limited number of $20 standing-room-only tickets will be made available for all home games, including Friday. Fans should sign up before noon Wednesday to receive the offer for the Rockies series by texting RAYS to 42086. Fans will be notified by SMS message when they are available before each series.

The Rays say tickets are available for the rest of homestand against Colorado Rockies on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday through Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased through the MLB Ballpark app or online at RaysBaseball.com.