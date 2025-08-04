Tampa Museum of Art is kicking off its expansion project with new dog parks

The Tampa Museum of Art is taking steps toward its Centennial Expansion project by building new dog parks.

According to a release, crews are relocating the Tampa Dog Run at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to make room for the museum's new footprint.

There will be two new dog parks — one for small dogs and another for large ones. They will be located between Curtis Hixon Park and Kiley Gardens.

Museum executive director Michael Tomor said this construction marks an important milestone in the expansion, which was first announced in 2021.

“It opens the way for the physical groundwork to begin for inviting spaces that reflect our city’s interest in the arts and support meaningful cultural experiences," Tomor said.

ALSO READ: The Tampa Museum of Art will undergo a major expansion to celebrate its centennial

Centennial Campaign Chairwoman Cornelia Corbett said the campaign is focused on the future of the museum in serving the Tampa Bay community.

"The construction of the dog park is the first step to bringing the dream of a world-class museum to Tampa," Corbett said.

Overall, the 77,904-square-foot expansion will transform the museum into a "vibrant hub of art and culture."

The New York-based design team WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism is responsible for the museum's expansion. It has designed another urban dog park before — Hunter's Point South Waterfront Park in New York City.

1 of 4 — Small-Dog-Park-Rendering-1920.jpg The small dog park offers a shaded area tailored to Tampa’s littlest four-legged residents. WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism / Tampa Museum of Art 2 of 4 — Large-Dog-Park-Rendering-1920.jpg Rendering of the large dog park, featuring open space, shade elements and playful structures. WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism / Tampa Museum of Art 3 of 4 — Dog-Parks-Rendering-from-Ashley-Drive-Aerial-View-1920.jpg Architectural rendering from above Ashley Drive reveals the layout and landscape features of the future dog parks. WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism / Tampa Museum of Art 4 of 4 — Dog-Parks-View-from-Ashley-Drive.jpg Future dog park site as viewed from Ashley Drive. This new location will offer easier access for pedestrians and visitors from downtown, according to the museum. WEISS/MANFREDI Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism / Tampa Museum of Art

The museum said the new location and larger square footage will make the parks more accessible to the growing number of downtown residents. The small dog park will be an estimated 1,980 square feet, while the large one will be an estimated 4,500 square feet.

The construction will not affect access to the Riverwalk or the City of Tampa Parks office. Public restrooms will also remain available. The current dog park is not anticipated to close until the new dual parks are open.

The effort is anchored by a $28 million lead gift from Tampa real estate developer and philanthropist Dick Corbett. This is the single largest private donation ever made to a public art museum.

More than $100 million has been provided by individuals, families and corporations, as well as the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and the state of Florida. There will be more fundraising opportunities, including naming opportunities for the dog park.

According to a release, it's designed as a crystalline pier that will extend the museum to the edge of the Hillsborough River.

It will create a series of interconnected multifunctional spaces. This includes a 150-seat auditorium, an art lounge, food services and dining space, a large event space and a proposed rooftop space. This will provide flexible settings for different art and cultural programming. There will also be new outdoor sculpture areas.

Construction for the parks will take around four to five months. It's expected to conclude later this year.

Full construction on the museum's expansion is anticipated to start in the fall. A formal groundbreaking celebration is planned for early October.

You can learn more about the Centennial Expansion project on the Tampa Museum of Art's website.