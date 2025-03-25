© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Get an early look at the Rays' transformation of Steinbrenner Field in Tampa

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT
Workers on ladders taking down a New York Yankees sign
Rick Mayer
/
WUSF
Workers take down a New York Yankees sign from the team store at Steinbrenner Field on March 24, 2025, ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' season opener.

In a matter of five days, workers are preparing the Yankees' spring training site to become the Rays' home for the 2025 season. The Rays say Friday's opener against Colorado is sold out.

The Yankees-to-Rays changeover of Steinbrenner Field rounded first base Monday, but there is still a long way to go before Tampa Bay’s season opener on Friday.

The 120-hour swap began Sunday, shortly after New York and Tampa Bay concluded spring training at the stadium.

The "New York Yankees" signage was removed from the front of the team store at Steinbrenner Field on March 24, 2025, and will go into storage for the season.
Rick Mayer
/
WUSF
The "New York Yankees" signage was removed from the front of the team store at Steinbrenner Field on March 24, 2025, and will go into storage for the season.

The Rays are playing their 2025 home schedule at the Yankees’ spring home in Tampa because of hurricane damage to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

By Monday afternoon, the scoreboard marquee on Dale Mabry Highway featured oversized images of Tampa Bay pitchers Shane McClanahan and Taj Bradley, with a message of thanks for the New York Yankees.

As signage for Rays’ advertisers went up around the ballpark, large “New York Yankees” workmarks came down at the team store at the front gates.

Dozers of workers in yellow Rays shirts busied about and vendors in the breezeways inventoried Yankees merchandise and prepared Rays memorabilia for shelves and racks.

Perhaps the most obvious change: The 10-by-9-foot letters that spell out “YANKEES” that face drive-by traffic were draped on the stadium’s east side by the word “RAYS” with Tampa Bay’s starburst logo. The same treatment is slated for the west side.

The media will get a closer look on Wednesday, but the clock is ticking on the Rays before the Colorado Rockies take the Opening Day first pitch at 4:10 p.m. Friday.

On Tuesday, the Rays against the game is sold out.

The forecast for outdoor baseball in Tampa Bay: clear skies and 83 degrees.

Letters across the top of a stadium spell RAYS
1 of 6  — Rays Steinbrenner 032425
Steinbrenner Field, the spring training site for the New York Yankees, will be home of the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2025 regular season.
Rick Mayer / WUSF
Narrow blue sign says Home of the Tampa Bay Rays underneath a NY Yankees logo
2 of 6  — Rays Steinbrenner 032425
Steinbrenner Field, the spring training site for the New York Yankees, will be home of the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2025 regular season.
Rick Mayer / WUSF
A large blue sign outside a stadium says Rays Up with players on either side
3 of 6  — Rays Steinbrenner 032425
A "Rays Up" sign outside Steinbrenner Field on March 24, 2025, ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' season opener.
Rick Mayer / WUSF
Rays signage along a railing
4 of 6  — Rays Steinbrenner 032425
Tampa's Steinbrenner Field is transformed with Rays signage on March 24, 2025, ahead of the team's regular-season opener.
Rick Mayer / WUSF
Workers on ladders taking down a New York Yankees sign
5 of 6  — Rays Steinbrenner 032425
Workers take down a New York Yankees sign at Steinbrenner Field on March 24, 2025, ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays' season opener.
Rick Mayer / WUSF
Tampa Bay Rays caps wait to be placed on shelves in vendor tents in the Steinbrenner Field concourse on Monday, March 24, 2025, as Rays worker move into the Yankees' spring ballpark.
6 of 6  — DSC_0184.JPG
Tampa Bay Rays caps wait to be placed on shelves in vendor tents in the Steinbrenner Field concourse on Monday, March 24, 2025, as Rays worker move into the Yankees' spring ballpark.
Rick Mayer / WUSF

