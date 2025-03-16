Gov. DeSantis gives his backing to keeping the Rays in Tampa Bay

Gov. Ron DeSantis came out in favor of keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The governor spoke during a press conference Friday in Palmetto. He said Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, told him he's committed to keeping the team in the state.

"You know, my view is it can be a viable, good franchise. I mean, they've had good baseball decisions that have been made over the years. I mean, with with really significant financial challenges, they've still been able to produce a good product and compete in a very difficult division, but the fan and the attendance really hasn't been there," DeSantis said.

His comments came after Rays owner Stuart Sternberg pulled the plug Thursday on the $1.3 million ballpark and surrounding $6.5 billion redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

In a social media post, Sternberg cited a "series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision."

He was referring to Hurricane Milton, which destroyed much of Tropicana Field and led to delays by the city and county in approving bonds to cover their end of the project.

The Rays had faced a March 31 deadline to decide whether to continue with the project. They didn't wait that long.

DeSantis said the Rays have made a lot of progress in building up a fan base. But he held up the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team as an example to emulate.

"I think the question is, is why I could just tell you is, having grown up in the Tampa Bay area, there were 10 times more baseball fans than hockey fans, and yet, one of the most successful franchises has been the Tampa Bay Lightning and because I think (Lightning owner) Jeff Vinick did a great job," he said. "They really got involved the community. It became something that people wanted to be a part of. And so they have good attendance."