© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Gov. DeSantis gives his backing to keeping the Rays in Tampa Bay

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The governor speaks to a crowd in Palmetto.
Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses the latest situation with the Tampa Bay Rays before an audience Friday in Palmetto.

Gov. Ron DeSantis came out in favor of keeping the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The governor spoke during a press conference Friday in Palmetto. He said Rob Manfred, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, told him he's committed to keeping the team in the state.

"You know, my view is it can be a viable, good franchise. I mean, they've had good baseball decisions that have been made over the years. I mean, with with really significant financial challenges, they've still been able to produce a good product and compete in a very difficult division, but the fan and the attendance really hasn't been there," DeSantis said.

His comments came after Rays owner Stuart Sternberg pulled the plug Thursday on the $1.3 million ballpark and surrounding $6.5 billion redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

In a social media post, Sternberg cited a "series of events beginning in October that no one could have anticipated led to this difficult decision."

He was referring to Hurricane Milton, which destroyed much of Tropicana Field and led to delays by the city and county in approving bonds to cover their end of the project.

The Rays had faced a March 31 deadline to decide whether to continue with the project. They didn't wait that long.

DeSantis said the Rays have made a lot of progress in building up a fan base. But he held up the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team as an example to emulate.

"I think the question is, is why I could just tell you is, having grown up in the Tampa Bay area, there were 10 times more baseball fans than hockey fans, and yet, one of the most successful franchises has been the Tampa Bay Lightning and because I think (Lightning owner) Jeff Vinick did a great job," he said. "They really got involved the community. It became something that people wanted to be a part of. And so they have good attendance."
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay RaysRon DeSantis
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now