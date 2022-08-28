-
The move followed a discussion on whether the team should become the St. Petersburg Rays, an idea pitched by former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker.
After an initial presentation Wednesday, residents can offer their input on the Historic Gas Plant District during a series of meetings in January.
Brian Auld told Pinellas County commissioners the team will not become the St. Petersburg Rays, but will work closely with the city on a marketing plan to increase the Rays' brand awareness.
Much of the area was fragmented with the construction of I-275, leading to many in the historically Black neighborhood being displaced.
Some council members questioned tying redevelopment to a sports stadium during a Thursday meeting.
The county will pay $312.5 million through its bed tax, and no more, commissioners said.
As the Rays announce its intentions to build a new stadium, here's a timeline of events around the Gas Plant neighborhood, which was once a bustling community where many Black residents worked, lived, played, and died.
Redevelopment plans for the 86-acre plot that will houses the new stadium includes equity programs and affordable housing. But residents are not convinced those initiatives will be enough to protect their community.
As the Rays seal the deal on a new stadium and head to the MLB playoffs, and the Bucs start their season in winning form, could our region be 'Champa Bay' once more?
Mayor Ken Welch said he believes the deal meets collective community needs and honors the historic Gas Plant District residents who were forced off the land in the 1980s to build Tropicana Field.
The city of St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Rays and Pinellas County are making an announcement Tuesday at 10 a.m. that a deal has been finalized to build a new stadium for the team at the current site of Tropicana Field.
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch chose the Hines-Rays team to reimagine Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District. Here are the details of the proposal.