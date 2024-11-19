© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
How much damage did Milton cause at Tropicana Field? These new photos offer a glimpse

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:29 PM EST
Interior views of Tropicana Field with a Watch Out sign in the stands and litter on the field
Will Vragovic
/
Tampa Bay Rays
An interior view of Tropicana Field from the stands after the stadium was severely damaged by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 16, 2024.

Images captured by Tampa Bay Rays photographers show the extent of the damage, and the massive cleanup ahead.

The devastation Hurricane Milton caused when it made landfall in Siesta Key on Oct. 9 became all too apparent when photos began to surface the next day that showed the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof of Tropicana Field destroyed.

The eerie sight of the Trop instantly turned into an open-air stadium offered just a small indication of the damage Milton brought — and the massive undertaking that would need to take place in order to make it baseball-ready again ... if that's even possible.

A report indicated it would cost more than $55 million to repair the damage and have the stadium ready for play in time for the 2026 season. In the meantime, the Rays announced they would play the 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

All this while the Rays' long-term future has been called into question as the St. Petersburg City Council and Pinellas County Commission ponder how — and whether — to fund a new $1.3 billion stadium as part of the Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment.

On Nov. 14, the Rays released new photos taken by team photographers Will Vragovic and Warren Hypes on Oct. 16 — a week after Milton made landfall — and the days that followed that show the extent of damage to Tropicana Field.

New views of the roof

Aerial view of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
1 of 7  — 17 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Will Vragovic
Aerial view of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
2 of 7  — 16 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Will Vragovic
View of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
3 of 7  — 6 Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Tampa Bay Rays
Aerial view of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
4 of 7  — 23 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
View of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
5 of 7  — 25 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
View of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
6 of 7  — 34 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
View of the damaged Tropicana Field roof
7 of 7  — 15 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
iews of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays

Debris litters the stands

Debris litters the stands and field
1 of 14  — 29 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
2 of 14  — 2 Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
3 of 14  — 3 Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Warren Hypes
Debris litters the stands and field
4 of 14  — 4 Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
5 of 14  — 5a Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
6 of 14  — 8 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
7 of 14  — 9a Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
8 of 14  — 12 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Tampa Bay Rays / Will Vragovic
Debris litters the stands and field
9 of 14  — 20 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
10 of 14  — 21 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
October 22 Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on October 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
11 of 14  — 26 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
12 of 14  — 27 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
13 of 14  — 28 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Debris litters the stands and field
14 of 14  — 32 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays

Water damage, and the touch tank

The Rays touch tank in the foreground with debris in the stadium in the background
1 of 4  — 22 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, with the Rays touch tank in the foreground, on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Will Vragovic
Standing water at the Trop
2 of 4  — 24 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Will Vragovic
Close-up of water dripping from a tarp
3 of 4  — 30 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Close-up of debris at the Trop
4 of 4  — 39 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays

The offices and press box weren't spared

Chairs and desks covered with plastic
1 of 7  — 1 Tropicana Field Damage Warren Hypes
Views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Warren Hypes / Tampa Bay Rays
A view of debris on the field from the press box
2 of 7  — 10a Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
View of the debris on the field from the radio booth
3 of 7  — 11 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Interior views of Tropicana Field after being severely damaged by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg on Oct. 16, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
View of interior damage
4 of 7  — 19 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
An excavator in the foreground of the stadium
5 of 7  — 33 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
Roof panels off of a celing
6 of 7  — 35 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays
panels off a ceiling
7 of 7  — 36 Tropicana Field Damage Will Vragovic
Views of the damage from Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Oct. 22, 2024.
Will Vragovic / Tampa Bay Rays

Sports Tampa Bay RaysTropicana FieldMLBSt. Petersburg
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
