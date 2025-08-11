Travelers can see new art pieces in Tampa airport's Red Express Curbside building

Starting on Tuesday, visitors to Tampa International Airport can see three new permanent art pieces in the new Red Express Curbsides building.

If you have an electronic boarding pass and are not checking a bag, the Red Express Curbsides can help you navigate the airport faster. By using these express lanes, you can quickly pass the baggage claim floor when arriving to the airport, and the ticketing floor when departing the airport.

The airport introduced the Blue Express Curbsides in 2021, and is now adding more space for additional cars on the opposite side.

The curbside lanes will be on the other side of the main terminal, and will have eight more lanes — four arrival lanes and four departure lanes. This aims to help traffic jams around the airport.

Around the building, flyers can pass by the art pieces, which includes "Cloud Ascent" by Jason Bruges from Jason Bruges Studio in London. Bruges describes "the poetry of clouds" as the inspiration for the piece.

Finishing the express lane project concluded the end of the airport's phase two of its master plan. This was put in place to control an increase in passengers.

For more information, visit Tampa International Airport's website.