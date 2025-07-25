© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

Florida DOGE audits, DOJ questions Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee and more

WLRN Public Media
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
Governor Ron Desantis announced Florida DOGE's audit of local governments in Broward County Tuesday.
Carlton Gillespie
/
WLRN
Governor Ron Desantis announced Florida DOGE's audit of local governments in Broward County Tuesday.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward about the state’s plans to audit the city in addition to other local municipalities as part of its effort to reduce unnecessary government spending and more.

First round of Florida 'Doge' audits  

Florida DOGE is taking aim at local government spending.

DOGE stands for Department of Government Efficiency, and it's the state's version of a federal effort to slash spending and shrink the size of government.

The target is financial waste, fraud and abuse. Also in the crosshairs is any spending related to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Among the first targets of the state task force are the city of Gainesville, Broward County and Manatee County.

Guests:

  • Harvey Ward, mayor of the city of Gainesville. 
  • Alexandra Glorioso, state capitol reporter for the Miami Herald.

DOJ questions Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee 

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche was in Tallahassee this week to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

We looked at how Florida has, once again, become the center of this case.

Guests:

  • Holly Baltz, investigations editor for the Palm Beach Post. 

Impacts of public funding cuts

Congress has voted to claw back more than a billion dollars in federal funds from public media.

The cuts are part of a rescissions package that also cut about $7 billion in foreign aid.

We look at how the defunding will affect the public media landscape in Florida.

Guests:

  • Paul Grove, president and CEO of WEDU, and chair of Florida Public Media. 
  • Judith Smelser, president and general manager of Central Florida Public Media. 

Weekly news briefing 

The Florida immigrant detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz has been a magnet for scrutiny since opening earlier this month.

Those criticisms have been over its cage-cell conditions and potential threat to the environmentally sensitive Everglades.

But detainees are also now alleging controversial punishments they receive.

Faith leaders of various religious affiliations gathered outside the detention center over the weekend for a religious demonstration.

Hondurans and Nicaraguans are the latest nationalities to have their Temporary Protected Status revoked. TPS has allowed them to live and work in the U.S. legally for 26 years after a hurricane tore through their countries.

But the Trump Administration is ending that protection. Honduran immigrants in the greater Tampa Bay Region say this could upend their lives.

Copyright 2025 WLRN Public Media

Tags
The Florida Roundup Ron DeSantisGainesvilleDOGE
