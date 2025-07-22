DeSantis' 'Florida DOGE' will launch audits into Broward County and Gainesville

The targets of Governor Ron DeSantis' "Florida DOGE" taskforce have been revealed: two municipalities that historically lean Democrat.

As first reported in an X post by E.W. Scripps reporter Forrest Saunders, Broward County and Gainesville officials were sent letters Monday announcing the task force intends to audit them at the end of the month. The letters were signed by the Governor, newly appointed Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, and DeSantis advisor Eric Soskin.

The Florida DOGE initiative takes inspiration from government efficiency efforts promoted during the Trump administration, but are focused on auditing local governments.

The letters highlight increases in collected property taxes in both municipalities as property values have increased there, as well as budget increases. The task force is requesting direct physical access to buildings, data systems and personnel at the cities for the audit into spending and other local programs. The request includes expansive information on employee payment and contracting, but also wants information on Diversity Equity inclusion initiatives, green initiatives and homeless programs.

Broward County has a $8.6 billion budget, while Gainesville has a $458 million budget.

In reaction to the letter, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward said his city is run efficiently and responsibly.

"There's always room for improvement, but Gainesville has already gone through an extensive DOGE-style process initiated by the Florida Legislature. I expect other historically blue cities and counties will undergo similar scrutiny. We will continue to be responsive to state government while meeting the needs and values of our Gainesville neighbors," he said.

The news comes the same day Ingoglia, a former state senator and close DeSantis ally, was sworn in as CFO. At his swearing in, DeSantis hinted at what was to come.

"All I can say is, any of the big spenders in these local governments that are not watching tax dollars wisely, you better buckle up, because there's a new sheriff in town," he said.

The move may have several political implications.

By selecting Ingoglia as CFO, DeSantis snubbed Joe Gruters, a state senator who Trump endorsed for the 2026 race for Florida CFO.

DeSantis has said Ingoglia will help him with the DOGE efforts. That places him front and center on an issue that will generate attention across Florida, raising Ingoglia's profile ahead of a matchup against Gruters. It also could provide further messaging for DeSantis' push for a ballot amendment in 2026 to eliminate property taxes in the state.

The Florida DOGE team has requested three days of access starting July 30th. Noncompliance with the request could result in $1,000 per day fines to the municipalities, according to a state law passed this legislative session.

Copyright 2025 WFSU