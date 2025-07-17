Hillsborough County votes to reduce recurring funding for nonprofits

Hillsborough County nonprofits will have a harder time getting county funding after commissioners approved policy changes Wednesday.

The county commission voted 5-2 to phase out recurring funding for nonprofits awarded financial support prior to 2024. Those “legacy” groups will see the contribution reduced to zero by fiscal year 2029.

According to the policy, “all future nonprofit awards shall be one-time.” It is not clear what “one-time” means.

The cuts mimic nationwide Department of Government Efficiency – or DOGE – efforts.

Gwen Myers and Harry Cohen, the only Democrats on the board, voted against the plan.

But there’s a catch – some nonprofits will be exempt from these budget cuts if commissioners deem them worthy of recurring funds or they operate in county-owned facilities.

Commissioner Chris Boles, who proposed the amendments, provided a list of 10 organizations that would be exempt from the policy. The list can be added to.

“This isn’t getting rid of something,” Boles said. “It’s basically just holding people accountable for the money we’re asking our taxpayers to give us and that we’re using those monies responsibly.”

Commissioners will have a set amount of money they will use to provide select nonprofits with financial support.

Cohen said the list not be subject to cuts wasn’t objective.

“I really find the table that lists 10 organizations that cuts them out and holds them harmless to be very, very unfair and arbitrary,” Cohen said.

A 300% increase since 2010

Boles said some of the groups receiving recurring funding were sponsored by commissioners no longer on the board.

“I wanted to ensure that we were having discussions about how we can better look at our processes while also looking at the ability to hold some accountability and some transparency for the public, as well as looking at where we could pare down,” Boles said.

He said there has been a 300% increase in general fund spending for public nonprofits since 2010.

“We need to really kind of reel in some of this stuff,” he said.

He added that these cuts should not be a surprise.

Commissioner Donna Cameron Cepeda said the board needs to support nonprofits that take responsibility off the county’s plate.

Myers raised several concerns before voting against the policy. She said starting the steep reductions in fiscal year 2026 gives organizations little time to prepare.

Myers suggested starting with smaller cuts.

Next fiscal year, groups that are not exempt will see their budgets reduced by 25%.

Screenshot / Hillsborough County Commission Agenda The agenda provided a breakdown of how funding will be reduced.

“I’m concerned,” Myers said. “Do all our nonprofits have the revenue to offset a 25% cut? Do they have that right now, starting Oct. 1, to be able to provide the services?”

But Myers conceded nonprofits should be self-sustaining after three to five years.

“I just don’t want us to perhaps hit some of them so hard,” she said.

"An excellent starting point"

Commissioner Christine Miller said she has experience creating budgets for nonprofits. She said she never relied on recurring funding from the county because she knew it could change.

She added a four-year phase-out is “generous.”

The plan will also require organizations to clearly define how they are supporting the community.

Commission Chair Ken Hagan said groups can still receive large amounts of money for transformative community projects over several years.

He added he is “sensitive” to reductions organizations are taking at a federal level and would want to exempt nonprofits facing budget cuts already. He also suggested giving them until fiscal year 2027 to face the first round of budget cuts from the county.

While the changes were approved, Cohen said he expects amendments to the policy based on public comment and further discussion.

"I think it's an excellent starting point,” he said. “I fully expect changes in the future as needs are identified, and I think that's OK, but I do believe this is an exercise that is worth undertaking."

Here are the organizations exempt from the reductions:

