Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Ashley Moody try to give homeowners a financial break on flood insurance

Florida Republican senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody are trying to give homeowners nationwide a financial break on flood insurance.

The two lawmakers jointly reintroduced the Flood Insurance Relief Act on Thursday to give Americans a non-refundable tax deduction on flood insurance premiums paid through the National Flood Insurance Program or private insurers.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican who is running for governor, introduced the same bill in the House.

"Floridians know well that flood insurance can be a crucial but costly asset, and it is unacceptable that many are left struggling to find flood insurance coverage they can afford," said Scott in a statement. Families shouldn't have to choose between protecting their homes and putting food on the table."

He said he's working on several bills to fix what he calls the "broken NFIP system."

"As I travel around the Sunshine State, one thing folks continue to tell me is that they are worried about the rising cost of flood insurance," said Moody in a statement. "The Flood Insurance Relief Act is a critical solution that will directly benefit Floridians."

Added Congressman Donalds: "For far too long, the rising cost of flood insurance has crushed hardworking Floridians. This is unacceptable, this must change, and this critical issue must be addressed to ensure our economy works for all Americans."

Congress created the federal flood insurance program more than 50 years ago when many private insurers stopped offering policies in high-risk areas.

FEMA's Flood Map Service Center has an online tool to check your area. FEMA notes even a 1% chance of flooding is considered high risk because it amounts to a 1-in-4 chance of flooding over the life of a 30-year mortgage.

Most people who have flood insurance are required to have it.

Although many property owners have the option of purchasing flood insurance, it is mandated for government-backed mortgages that sit in areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency deems highest risk. Many banks require it in high-risk zones, too.

But most private insurance companies don't carry flood insurance, leaving the National Flood Insurance Program run by FEMA as the primary provider.

Mark Friedlander, spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group, said only about 6% of U.S. households have a flood policy — primarily in the coastal areas prone to hurricanes. That rate has remained steady in recent years despite the increasing frequency of severe flooding events, including in areas that are not formally considered by the government to be high risk.

"Lack of flood coverage is the largest insurance gap across the country," Friedlander said in an email to the Associated Press. "Ninety percent of U.S. natural disasters involve flooding and flooding can occur just about anywhere it rains."

