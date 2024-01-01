Lily Belcher

At 16 years old, I was walking into businesses and getting interviews. My dad was still driving me places, my phone cover was pink and sparkly and I had entirely no idea what I was doing, but it was something that came naturally to me.

I fell in love with talking to people and hearing their stories. Turning those conversations into words was an easy way to turn my love of storytelling into a career.

I am double majoring in mass communications and professional and technical communications at the University of South Florida.

I am also the news editor for The Oracle, the university’s student newspaper on the Tampa campus.

As a WUSF intern, I hope to dip my toes into the world of radio and meet new people in the areas I’ll cover.