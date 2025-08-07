Emergency repairs on Tampa’s historic Jackson House are needed before restoration can begin

Just days after the Tampa City Council approved a resolution between the Jackson House Foundation and a neighboring property, wood panels from the east side of the historic building fell off.

The almost 125-year-old Jackson House welcomed Black travelers during segregation in Tampa. It housed historic figures, such as baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Now, Jackson House Foundation Chair Carolyn Hepburn Collins said she wants the latest damage to be fixed within 72 hours of agreeing on a contractor and cost.

Early estimates from different engineering firms have ranged from $10,000 to $500,000 for the emergency repairs to the east wall.

“We’re not rich,” she said. “So do we spend half a million dollars for that? We’re going to let [the contractors] decide. They’re going to have to tell us. Then we’re going to go with what they say.”

The damage happened over the weekend.

"I call it a breach in the contract,” she said. “We had a contract with the house to stay strong, stay healthy and wait us out."

The foundation has been working on a plan for restoring the historic boarding house for years. The latest hold-up was a debate over a 10-foot easement on the east side of the property, which is owned by Accardi Properties – which owns the parking lot adjacent to the Jackson House on East Zack Street.

With the foundation, Accardi Properties and the city reaching an agreement last week, Collins began the process of selecting a contractor to plan and complete the entire restoration project.

Now that contractor will have to make the emergency repairs first.

Carl Lisciandrello / WUSF The historic Jackson House, as seen in 2019.

Collins said the priority of both the emergency repairs and the entire restoration project is to maintain the house’s historic designation at the local, state and national levels.

She added that people keep asking her why the foundation has not made quicker progress on the restoration. She said it costs money – and raising money takes time.

“We are money, not rich, but money-sufficient. We are accepting donations,” Collins said.

The foundation has narrowed its choice down to three engineering firms. Collins’ selection will be presented to the foundation board next week and brought to the Tampa City Council Community Redevelopment Agency later this month.

Council Chair Alan Clendenin said it is “unbelievable” that the Jackson House is still standing.

He said the house must have nine lives and added it is a miracle the open roof and other problems haven’t led to more damage.

“I don’t know if you could have a greater sense of urgency other than just urgent,” he said about repairing the house after the recent damage. “It’s been at the highest level of urgency for years.”

Collins said surveyors have told her the old, wooden house could burn down within 20 minutes.

“Some of that wood will be saved to make the house as original as possible, but I would imagine there’s going to have to be new construction,” Councilman Charlie Miranda said.

Collins said her team has preserved some of the historic walls with handprints on them in a storage unit. Other items, like hand-held fans that were collected by the owners, are also being saved.

She urged people to leave the house alone. Not only is it a dangerous place to go into, but it is also fragile.

“We are going to move swiftly to make sure that plans are initiated,” Collins said. “We want to save as much in this house that we can.”

Collins said she has fought for the restoration project because she wants future generations to benefit from the history that the Jackson House was the setting for.

The two-story, 24-room boarding house is the only remaining building from the oldest Black neighborhood in Tampa known as the Scrub.

“This house was economic development before we started talking about it,” Collins said.

The house had a beauty shop, a barber shop and a laundry.

There is no timeline for when the emergency repairs or the entire restoration project will be completed.

Collins said she wanted it done yesterday.