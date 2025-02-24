Tampa’s Jackson House is closer to being restored, but there are some holdups

There still isn’t a definitive plan for restoring Tampa’s historic Jackson House . But at a recent city council meeting, the house’s foundation chair provided an update.

Chair Carolyn Collins said the project is about more than just restoring an old building – it’s saving a part of history.

"We're just trying to preserve a history that will tell the story of a family who contributed significantly,” she said.

The house was owned by Sarah Jackson, who established the 24-room boarding house for African Americans in Tampa during segregation. It was the only house of its kind in Tampa.

The house hosted civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr., and famous Black musicians, such as Nat “King” Cole.

"What you see down there now, this historical landmark, we want to be able to restore it," Collins said.

But the restoration continues to face delays.

Center for Digital Heritage and Geospatial Information / USF Libraries USF researchers captured 3D renderings that show just how badly the Jackson House is damaged, including large holes in the roof near the rear of the building. The Jackson House Foundation hopes to turn the boarding house into a Black history museum after renovating it.

While some council members voiced support for the project at Thursday’s city council meeting, others were concerned.

Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson pressed Collins for details on why the house has not added a 10-foot required easement. The easement is a buffer between property lines required by the fire code.

Collins said the foundation has been working with their real estate agent, Accardi Real Estate Co. , on an agreement. However, she could not provide any more details of their discussion because of a non-disclosure agreement she signed.

In addition to addressing the easement, the council wants a clearer, more detailed restoration plan.

Right now, the five phases Collins presented are too vague to give the council an accurate understanding of the project, they said. It still needs a construction manager as well.

Still, councilman Guido Maniscalco voiced his support.

"I know it's been a long time coming, but it's in good hands and I know that this is going to come to fruition,” he said.

He recalled his own experience walking through the house when previous restorations were completed and shared his passion for preserving the landmark.

While Jackson House withstood Hurricane Milton, Collins said it is still an old building that needs support.

“We do not want to see Jackson House fall down,” she said.

The Jackson House Foundation is also hosting community meetings to gain support and discuss the restoration process.

The next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 8 at Carver City Lincoln Gardens Civic Association Center.