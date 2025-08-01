Tampa City Council resolution paves the way for Jackson House restoration

The historic Jackson House north of downtown Tampa is one step closer to preservation.

At a Tampa City Council meeting on Thursday, Accardi Properties — which owns the parking lot adjacent to the Jackson House on East Zack Street — agreed to make a 10-foot strip available on either side of the house.

As part of the agreement with the city, Accardi will obtain an alley between East Twiggs and East Zack streets.

According to the agreement, the surrounding side yard property is necessary for maintenance and repairs.

The closing on the 10-foot strips is contingent upon the vacation of certain rights of way — including those at the intersection of Twiggs Street and Nebraska Avenue, which requires approval from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Accardi Properties has agreed to provide an alternative if FDOT does not approve this. The city's Community Redevelopment Agency has also allocated $1.2 million for improvements to the intersection.

If those improvements are not approved by FDOT or not made by Aug. 1, 2027, the amendment provides that $1.2 million will be paid to Accardi Properties as "additional consideration" for the legal transfer of the two parcels of land adjacent to the Jackson House. This will also require CRA board approval.

During the meeting, Jackson House Foundation Chair Carolyn Collins expressed her relief in the council meeting after claiming the foundation has been fighting for this resolution for years.

"I want to thank all of the council for support on a consistent basis that each of you have given us and very special support that we have received," Collins told council members.

This resolution comes a little over five months after Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson — who died in June — questioned why there was no deal for a 10-foot required easement on each side of the property. The easement is a buffer between property lines required by the fire code.

"What this does is it clears the way for the Jackson House Foundation to do what is right and fix this building," council member Bill Carson said.

After being built in 1901, the Jackson House was a boarding house intended for African Americans who had no other place to stay while traveling in Tampa.

It is owned by Sarah Allen. Many African American icons stayed in the Jackson House's 24-bedroom space, such as civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and musical legend Nat "King" Cole.

It officially closed its doors to the public in 1989, and in 2007, it was designated to be part of the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The foundation hopes to turn the house into a Black history museum once it’s restored.

"For those of you who have helped us, to the city, to the county and everyone, we are more than grateful," Collins said.

WUSF staff writer Lily Belcher contributed to this report.