Tampa Bay area counties begin participating in statewide DOGE efforts

After federal Department of Government Efficiency efforts trickled down to Florida, Tampa Bay area counties are taking up their own efforts to support the cause.

These task forces are in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which created Florida DOGE.

Hillsborough

The Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners is looking for community members to join its DOGE task force.

This team of accountants, financial planners or auditors will meet every month to make recommendations on how the county can save money.

Commissioners voted 6-1 on April 2 to create the task force.

Vice Chair Christine Miller led the support.

"Guarding against unwise spending, unnecessary waste is of the highest importance to me. Further, I wholeheartedly support the governor's efforts in this regard,” she said.

Most of the Hillsborough meeting was a debate over who would be the commission’s point of contact for the task force, rather than a discussion on what it would do.

Harry Cohen opposed the creation, saying the board already monitors spending and doesn’t need a specific committee to do that.



Pinellas

As Pinellas County approved its own team 6-1 on April 8, Commissioner René Flowers had a similar reason for voting no.

"I don't think that we need a resolution to say that we would look for efficiencies or inefficiencies because I believe that we are doing that,” she said.

But Chair Brian Scott said the partnership shows how the county shares the “same goals and desired outcomes” of statewide DOGE efforts.



Manatee

The Manatee County Board passed its resolution to create a DOGE task force unanimously.

Its team will also include citizens with financial backgrounds.

During a meeting on April 15, Chair George Kruse said the county’s participation is necessary.

“At some point, we need to start having a closer look at our county’s budget and we can’t do that ourselves,” Kruse said. “I mean, everybody thinks their kid is the best-looking kid.”



Sarasota

In Sarasota County, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis sent a letter to the Florida DOGE team on March 24, saying Sarasota “welcomes the opportunity to participate in the State of Florida efficiency process.”

The county also appointed a coordinator, Karen Fratangelo from the Office of Financial Management, to work directly with the statewide department.

Read Hillsborough County’s Letter to the Governor here.

Read Hillsborough’s Board of County Commissioners Resolution here.

Read Sarasota County’s memo about Florida DOGE coordination here.

Read Sarasota County’s letter to Florida’s statewide DOGE team here.