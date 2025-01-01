Kiley Petracek

Going into eighth grade, I was accepted into yearbook class.

I had applied on a whim, infatuated with the combination of my two interests: writing and photography.

The rest is history.

I was born in Denver, Colorado, and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, just before high school. There I was still heavily involved in the yearbook, working my way up to Editor-in-Chief.

Once I began interviewing other students for the sports section, something clicked. Being able to talk to people, ask them lengthy questions, and take a deep dive into their stories has always been such a privilege that this field unlocks.

I moved to Tampa nearly four years ago in pursuit of my BA in Journalism and BA in Advertising & Public Relations with a Public Relations concentration at The University of Tampa.

I’ve kept myself incredibly busy, and am now the Editor-in-Chief of The University of Tampa’s student newspaper, The Minaret.

My academic experience has included a semester abroad in Athens, Greece, working as Scheduling Manager at the university’s call center, getting scuba certified, and writing… a lot.

I’m excited to continue learning about writing and reporting as a WUSF Rush Family News Intern — and hearing and sharing others’ stories.