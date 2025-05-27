It's time to start preparing your hurricane documents

Hurricane season returns in a few weeks. Before then, it’s important to organize your personal documents and valuables to ensure they will stay safe from the storm.

Preparing your documents beforehand could save you significant stress once the weather passes.

“We've all done things when we're stressed out, and it typically doesn't work out so well.” Jessica McCracken, the Whole Community Readiness Coordinator for Pinellas County said.

“You don't want to be trying to collect all of this information at the last minute, leave something behind and not be able to get done what you need to get done.”

There is no blanket answer for where to keep your documents, but experts highly encourage placing them in a waterproof and fireproof safe. There are portable options for weather-proof safes if you have to evacuate.

If you have to go to a shelter, McCracken said to not bring expensive pieces of jewelry – but plan to bring identification.

And as for renting a safety deposit box at your local bank, it’s not encouraged to keep documents that you may need for an emergency there, but it could be used to protect valuables.

Here’s what to line up prior to a hurricane:

Organize a support system

Make sure you have written copies of phone numbers and email addresses for family, school, work, doctors, or veterinarians. This includes your primary physician, hospital’s phone number, and insurance company’s number.

It’s also encouraged to have a local and out-of-state contact at hand.

It is suggested to leave a house key with a trusted local contact like a neighbor and show them where your disaster supply kit is stored.

Create copies of your personal identification

Scan or take clear photos of any photo identification, such as drivers licenses or passports. You can keep physical copies of these, but also make digital backups.

“Redundancy is safety… so having both digital and physical backups ensures that you're covered no matter what happens or what type of documentation you need,” McCracken said.

You should also have digital and physical copies of other personal records, such as your Social Security card or birth and marriage certificates.

Any current personal care plans, like advanced directives, are also invaluable. This includes any daily needs you have, and what resources you will have available to you in a state of emergency.

Print a copy of any prescriptions

On top of having your doctor and insurance company’s contact information, make sure you have digital and printed copies of any prescription medications. Before a storm hits, ensure you have at least one week’s worth of medications.

Florida law allows you to refill your 30-day prescription medication if you reside in a county that is under a hurricane warning, is under a state of emergency executive order, or has activated its emergency management plan.

Create documentation of property and valuables

Take photos and videos of any electronics, valuables, or pieces of property that have the potential to be damaged.

“Make sure [you’re] taking pictures of [your] property and electronics including serial numbers. It makes insurance and FEMA claims easier,” Ck Moore, the Hillsborough County Emergency Management Office Planning Chief, said.

And you should prepare documentation of recent property inspections or renovations towards insurance claims or government assistance.

“Having those updated records, having those maintenance records, inspections, and all of those documents really help to tell the story of the structure in terms of replacement costs,” McCracken said.

Educate yourself

Overall, knowledge is key when making decisions surrounding emergencies.

“Especially if you're moving and new to Florida, make sure you know the difference between your flood zone and your evacuation zone,” McCracken said.

Understanding your area’s evacuation routes and community disaster plans can save time and panic.

It’s also important to know what challenges your neighbors have faced in previous storms.

“You really want to know your risk and know your home. That, I think, will help individuals make a plan to best protect their valuables,” McCracken said.

You can also sign up for community emergency alert systems such as Alert Pinellas, Alert Tampa, or Alert Pasco.

Other pieces to consider planning: