© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Climate center foresees another active hurricane season in 2025

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published April 2, 2025 at 1:51 PM EDT
Illustration of U.S. map with yellow and green blobs throughout and red arrows.
Climate Adaptation Center
/
Courtesy
Climate model for moisture in June, July and August. The green areas are where the models show a lot of moisture that correlates with easterly waves and tropical storms moving over that area.

Warm temperatures, low winds, less Saharan dust and mid-level moisture will all help to form more storms, scientists at the Climate Adaptation Center said.

Prepare yourselves for what could be another active hurricane season this year, according to an early forecast issued this week.

Scientists at the Climate Adaptation Center in Sarasota said warm sea temperatures and low wind shear could contribute to the predicted 17 named storms and 10 hurricanes, five of them major.

Bob Bunting, the nonprofit's CEO and atmospheric scientist, said there's also likely going to be less dust blowing in from the Sahara Desert.

"And when we have less dust, we have more hurricanes," Bunting said.

That's one factor. Then add mid-level moisture and you've got an increased chance of storms forming.

"There's a couple of paths,” Bunting said. “One is out to sea, which we really like. And the other one is kind of up the west coast of Florida again."

A list of 2025 hurricane names with a dark blue background.
Climate Adaptation Center
/
Courtesy
The CAC predicts 17 named storms for the 2025 hurricane season.

He said the hurricane season, which starts June 1, might be slow at first but will likely pick up in the second half, just like it did last year.

“It seems like October is what we worry about the most. And you can see the tracks … kind of put Florida in play,” Bunting said, “So, July and October are the two months right now that I am most concerned about, and this goes on into November.”

The Caribbean and the Gulf are the main focus areas, with Florida continuing to be a high-risk zone.

The National Hurricane Center’s new baseline for number of storms is now an average of 14 per year, but Bunting said when you look at the last decade, it’s actually more like 18.

“Matter of fact, we never had a year with 14 in the last 10 years. It's because the climate is changing so fast that the averages are underplaying the real risk,” he said.

“We’re behind the eight ball of what it actually is, and we're designing for the climate of the past, not the climate we have or are likely to have.”

The nonprofit analyzed data from 2015 to 2024 that shows an upward trend in storm frequency and severity.

The CAC laid out some actions you can take to prepare for hurricane season: create an emergency plan, build a hurricane kit, review your insurance policies, prepare for power outages, know your evacuation routes and shelters, protect important documents, prepare your vehicle, and have a post-storm plan.
Tags
Weather Hurricane Forecasting2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now