Florida is seeing more tuberculosis cases. Here's what you need to know

The confirmation of two recent tuberculosis cases in South Florida is prompting health officials to keep an eye out for a developing trend.

The first case of active TB was reported in a high school student in Fort Lauderdale on April 29. Health officials immediately began reaching out to those who were directly impacted.

A few days later, tuberculosis was found in an inmate at a federal detention center in Miami. Officials confirmed that further exposure is being limited.

While anyone can get the bacterial infection because it is contracted through air, it is most commonly found in confined areas where people spend an extended amount of time.

“You're not going to get this by just talking to somebody over the counter at your local coffee house,” Dr. Anthony Cannella, an associate professor of medicine at the University of South Florida, said. “You're gonna get it by being in proximity to somebody for hours.”

Last year, nearly 700 Floridians were reported to have TB, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of cases reported has been increasing since 2020. According to Cannella, this is likely due to the ease of travel restrictions after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you get put into these circumstances where people are packed into a certain area, that's when maximum transmission occurs,” Cannella said. “So what can people do to protect themselves? Be aware.”

The symptoms begin with a long cough and chest pain, and can go as far as moving into other parts of the body — which could be fatal.

Not everyone with TB shows symptoms, either.

There is the possibility of getting inactive TB, where the bacteria lives in the body, but doesn’t make someone sick or contagious.

But the CDC says prolonged periods of inactive TB can lead to active TB.

With the varying risks associated with TB, it remains a treatable disease.

“Even though it has such a historical and deadly connotation, we're pretty good at catching these things,” Cannella said. “It is still present, and we have to be vigilant about this.”