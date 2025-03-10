Chris Godwin and Lavonte David sign deals to return to the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David, two of their most productive players, as the NFL’s free agency period got into full swing.

Additionally, the Bucs on Monday announced the signing of free agent linebacker Haason Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler.

Many NFL observers expected Godwin to explore offers from other teams during free agency. Instead, both sides worked out a deal to keep him in Tampa Bay’s receiver room, which includes veteran star Mike Evans and second-year standout Jalen McMillan.

Godwin, who is returning from a gruesome ankle injury, is getting a three-year, $66 million deal, including $44 million guaranteed, a source told the Associated Press.

“Chris has been crucial to our success, and we are excited to ensure he remains a part of our offensive core into the future,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement Monday. “He has an unparalleled work ethic, is a tremendous leader, and is a pro in every sense of the word. His versatility, combined with his playmaking ability and consistency, makes him a perfect fit for our offense.”

David, 35, is returning for a 14th season with Tampa Bay, although some thought he might consider retiring. His deal was reported Friday. Terms were not announced but a source told AP that David signed a one-year, $10 million deal, with $9 million guaranteed.

David was an All-Pro in 2013 and has been a leader for Tampa Bay’s defense for more than a decade. He has played in 198 games, third-most in franchise history and has averaged 123 tackles per season. David has 39 career sacks, 13 interceptions, 31 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries.

“Lavonte is not only one of the greatest Buccaneers in history, but is the embodiment of consistency, excellence, and leadership.” Licht said. “For over a decade, he has been the heart of our defense, setting the standard with his relentless work ethic and passion for the game. His impact on and off the field is immeasurable, and we are thrilled to have him back for another season.”

Riddick’s addition comes as the Bucs try to upgrade their pass rush. Coach Todd Bowles said pressuring quarterbacks without having to blitz was a priority.

Reddick, a first-round pick with Arizona in 2017, had double-digit sacks four straight seasons from 2020 to 2023. Before a holdout ruined his 2024 season with the New York Jets, the edge rusher had 27 sacks in two seasons in Philadelphia. Tampa Bay will be his fifth team in nine seasons.

Reddick is getting $14 million for one year, including $12 million guaranteed.

Tampa Bay is also keeping left guard Ben Bredeson, a five-year veteran started every game last season in his first year with the team.

“Ben arrived here last season to compete for a starting role, and he capitalized on that opportunity by establishing himself as an important part of our offensive line,” Licht said. “He really came into his own playing alongside (left tackle) Tristan Wirfs and his veteran presence played a role in (rookie center) Graham Barton’s rapid development. Ben’s emergence led to the overall improved play of our offensive line, and we are excited to keep that starting unit together.”

Godwin, 29, had 50 catches for 576 yards in just seven games last season. He has teamed with Evans to form one of the NFL's top receiver tandems for the four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers.

Godwin averaged 87 catches for 1,065 yards and five touchdowns between 2019 and 2023.

He is one of two players in team history with four or more 1,000-yard receiving seasons, along with Evans. Godwin and Evans also are the only players in franchise history with 500 receptions. Evans and Godwin were the NFL’s only teammates to have three consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving from 2021-23.

“Back to work,” Godwin posted Monday on Instagram in a reply to the Bucs’ announcement of his deal.

