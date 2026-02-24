Manatee County Commissioner Carol Felts dies at age 68

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Ann Felts, an eighth-generation Floridian known as a dedicated public servant, died unexpectedly Tuesday. She was 68.

The county confirmed her death in a statement but provided no details about the cause.

Commission Chair Tal Siddique said in a Facebook statement that the sheriff's office will be investigating.

Felts was elected to the board in 2024 to represent District 1, which included her home of Myakka City, as well Parrish and parts of Ellenton and Palmetto.

“Throughout her tenure, she worked diligently to represent her constituents, strengthen community partnerships, and advance initiatives that supported the well-being of Manatee County and its residents,” the county said in its statement.

She lived in Manatee for more than three decades before seeking a seat on the commission. On her third try, she captured the District 1 race, defeating Democrat Glenn Pearson and no-party candidate Jennifer with 64% of the vote.

She worked to contain development and sprawl, and protect rural communities, agricultural lands and the environment.

Siddique, a fellow Republican, said Felts' commitment to her district and the county's future was evident in her leadership.

"Commissioner Felts cared deeply about the people she served," Siddique said.

Commissioner George Kruse posted his condolences on Facebook, saying he first met Felts in 2020. He said that since then, they spent many hours talking, collaborating and holding town halls.

"She was unrelenting in her beliefs but also humble enough to know what she didn't know," Kruse said.

Kruse wrote that Felts pushed herself to learn more so that she could be the best representative possible.

"Manatee County has lost a commissioner who represented everyone the right way. Passionately," Kruse wrote.

Before winning her commission seat, Felts was a frequent presence at county meetings and served on local advisory boards, including the Environmental Lands Management and Acquisitions Committee and the Tourist Development Council. Her civic engagement focused largely on land use, environmental stewardship and government accountability.

A Miami native, Felts was raised in Little Havana and the Florida Keys, according to a campaign biography. Growing up, she developed a love of horses on nearby ranches in Homestead. After graduating from Miami Senior High School, she earned her Associate of Arts degree from Alabama State Community College.

She worked in cost accounting and production planning with Allied Industries in Alabama. After getting married and having two children, the family moved to West Bradenton in 1999 and she worked in acquisitions for Danka Industries in St. Petersburg.

She relocated in 2000 to a 9-acres property in Myakka City along with her two horses, and started becoming active in politics, attending commission and board meetings.

Her first run for the commission was as a write-in candidate in 2020, then she lost in the primary for an at-large seat in 2022.

According to the biography, Felts was a Florida history buff and amateur genealogist, with strong interests in agriculture and the environment.

When running for office, she wrote in the bio: “I am a devoted Florida native to my state. My mission is to give the everyday man and woman in Manatee County a voice and an education in our political system so we can all work together for the greater good by being informed, aware and participatory in our community’s political process.”

The county commission will recognize Felts during its regular meeting on March 3.

Gov. Ron DeSantis can appoint an interim replacement until an election is held this year.

Information about memorial arrangements will be shared later, the county said.

WUSF's Rick Mayer contributed to this report.

