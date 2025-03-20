USF football stadium construction still hasn't started, while the cost might go up

The University of South Florida hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2024 to celebrate the construction of a new football stadium —but five months later, formal construction has yet to kick off.

With spring football practice beginning next week, the USF Board of Trustees still have to approve a guaranteed maximum cost for the stadium on the Tampa campus.

The board previously approved a $340 million budget.

However, with stadium costs increasing, board chair Will Weatherford has called it the "$400 million building," but is “well within what we can afford," according to The Athletic.

The funding will come from $200 million in debt, $50 million in donations, $31 million from capital funds and the rest from other limited revenue streams such as parking and suites, according to figures provided by USF .

The opening of the stadium was already pushed back a year after the initial announcement.

The stadium is expected to hold 35,000 people and is set to open in fall of 2027.