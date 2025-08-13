Florida's surgeon general says he supports the 'freedom' to drink raw milk

Florida's top health official says he supports human consumption of raw milk despite 21 illnesses this year related to a New Smyrna Beach dairy farm.

On a social media post Tuesday, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo notes that "Floridians have the freedom to make informed health choices." He then writes that he supports the consumption of raw milk "when sought for potential health benefits."

Ladapo's post also cautions people to be aware of the source of the milk and know the risks.

The post comes one week after after 21 cases of bacterial infection were linked to the consumption of raw milk produced by Keely Farms Dairy.

Since Jan. 24, six children under 10 have been infected and seven people have been hospitalized, according to the Florida Department of Health, which Ladapo leads. At least two cases developed severe complications.

The department has not said if any of the six children are among those treated in hospitals, nor how many people were infected by E. coli, campylobacter or both bacteria.

“The Florida Department of Health will continue working with Keely Farms Dairy to ensure that effective sanitation practices are implemented consistently across every batch,” the department said.

In Florida, the sale of raw milk for human consumption is illegal, but retailers get around the ban by labeling their products as for pet or animal food only.

