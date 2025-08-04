© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Raw milk linked to 21 illnesses in Florida, health officials warn

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:47 PM EDT
In Florida, raw milk can only be sold for non‑human consumption as pet or animal food.
Harvest Public Media
In Florida, raw milk can only be sold for non‑human consumption as pet or animal food.

The health department says the illnesses — caused by Campylobacter and STEC bacteria — are linked to milk from an unnaned farm with poor sanitation practices.

The Florida Department of Health is urging residents to be cautious about consuming raw, unpasteurized milk following an outbreak that has sickened 21 people, including six younger than 10.

At least seven people have been hospitalized, and two developed severe complications, the agency said in a bulletin issued Monday. The cases were reported in North and Central Florida.

The illnesses were linked to raw milk from one farm with concerning sanitation practices, officials said. The farm was not named.

Testing confirmed the presence of Campylobacter and Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in the outbreak.

In Florida, raw milk is legal to sell only for non-human consumption, such as for pets or livestock, and must be labeled accordingly. That limitation reduces oversight of how the milk is handled and stored.

While some consumers report benefits from drinking raw milk, including improved taste and possible relief from asthma and allergies, health officials warn it can also carry pathogens.

“Many people consume raw milk safely,” the bulletin said. “However, the producer’s handling of raw milk and milking procedures are vital in prevention of contamination.”

The CDC recommends consuming only pasteurized dairy products, especially for children under 5, pregnant women, seniors and those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Campylobacter bacteria live in the digestive systems of cows, chickens and other animals and can cause illness with even a small exposure. STEC can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a life-threatening condition involving kidney failure that is particularly dangerous for children.

This isn’t the first time raw milk has been linked to serious illness involving a Florida resident. In 2014, a Floridian died after contracting listeriosis from raw milk obtained from a farm in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
