© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USF breaks ground on a new on-campus football stadium

WUSF | By Ari Angelo
Published November 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A group of people wearing construction helmets and holding golden shovels pose for a picture. A Bull mascot is on the far left. The group is standing under flags hanging from a crane and a rendering of a stadium.
Ari Angelo
/
WUSF
University of South Florida officials, donors and supporters broke ground at Sycamore Field, the future location of the on-campus football stadium.

USF students, staff and alumni attended alongside elected officials to hear about the new facility and witness the symbolic “turning of soil” signaling the start of construction.

The University of South Florida formally broke ground on a new on-campus football stadium, which is set to open in time for the 2027 season.

USF students, staff and alumni attended alongside elected Florida officials to hear about the new facility and witness the symbolic “turning of soil” signaling the start of construction.

University President Rhea Law opened the ceremony by highlighting the stadium's significance for the school and thanking donors. She added that the stadium won't only be used for football.

A room full of people wearing green seated in white chairs listening to a man at a podium speak. There are balloons floating above everyone in green and gold.
1 of 4  — IMG_5305.jpg
USF Linebacker Mac Harris spoke to an audience at the groundbreaking about how this is a "huge step for the university."
Ari Angelo / WUSF
A construction crane holds up two flags, one is the U.S. flag and the other has the USF logo. There is a pile of sand sculpted into a stadium with sets of golden shovels set in rows on the sides. This is in a grassy field and there is a large LED screen in the center.
2 of 4  — hats no people.jpg
A sculpture of the soon-to-be stadium was made out of sand for the ceremony, surrounded by construction vehicles, golden shovels and hard hats.
Ari Angelo / WUSF
Mannequins in football gear stand around a screen showing a college student holding their hand up in a bulls sign. There is a bulldozer parked on the left.
3 of 4  — groundbreaking speech.jpg
Mannequins wearing football gear stand around the site of the future stadium.
Ari Angelo / WUSF
A group of people in green with shovels are in front of a large LED screen and between two cranes. In the center of them is a mound of dirt, in the shape of a stadium.
4 of 4  — IMG_5321.jpg
USF officials, alumni and donors posed with golden shovels in front of stadium-shaped soil as they "break ground" to mark the start of construction.
Ari Angelo / WUSF

“Certainly, it will be USF football, but it's going to be women's lacrosse, it's going to be concerts, it's going to be festivals, it's going to be other events,” said Law.

“We want to activate this throughout the year so there's lots of reasons for you to come back to the University of South Florida and celebrate with us.”

Four new renderings of the stadium were released earlier in the week. USF officials said the design should help the Bulls gain an advantage through increased morale — and hopefully fan turnout.

The project is estimated to cost $340 million and seat roughly 35,000 people.

The stadium will have an outdoor north lawn area dedicated to tailgating, live music and non-game day events.

The Gonzmart Family Foundation and the Horton Family Foundation donated $1 million each to help fund the stadium ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.

“The support that we've gotten and are continuing to get will allow us to recruit, will allow us to retain, and will allow us to develop elite football players and elite young men,” said USF football coach Alex Golesh.

USF Athletics Vice President Michael Kelly said he first started dreaming about an on-campus stadium for the university in the 1990s and is glad to see it’s finally becoming a reality.

"This stadium is going to be the centerpiece of what I've said many times, and I still believe it, to the core of my heart, will be one of the finest athletic districts in all of college sports,” said Kelly.

All stadium west-side seating will be dedicated to USF students. Some other amenities included on the home side will be student-only concessions, specialty seating in the shape of a green Bull U logo and a DJ deck.

"This stadium is bigger than football. It's a reminder to USF that we can and we will continue to do big things everywhere you look,” said Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford. “The University of South Florida is on the rise.”

Rendering shows the USF "Bull U" logo in the stands with fireworks in the background
1 of 4  — USF Stadium Rendering Student Section Night Close Up 110624
A new rendering for the USF on-campus football stadium shows the student section, which will include the signature "Bull U" logo that will light up at night. It will also feature a DJ deck and student-only concessions.
USF Athletics / Courtesy
Rendering shows tents and grass to the left, outside a football stadium
2 of 4  — USF Stadium Rendering North Tailgate 110624
Outside the stadium in the north end, the entrance will feature a "vibrant, walkable area" that will be surrounded by trees and scenic trails. It will also serve as a space for gatherings, tailgates, live music, and other non-game day events.
USF AThletics / Courtesy
A press box is seen along the length of stands in a stadium rendering
3 of 4  — USF Stadium Rendering Premium Press Box 110624
On Nov. 6, 2024, USF released new renderings of what fans can expect inside and outside the on-campus football stadium when it is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2027 season.
USF Athletics / Courtesy
Rendering shows a stadium concourse with views of the field
4 of 4  — USF Stadium Rendering Concourse 110624
The concourse at the new USF on-campus football stadium will provide a constant view of the field.
USF Athletics / Courtesy

Tags
Sports USF FootballRhea Lawfootball stadiumUSF AthleticsMichael KellyAlex Golesh
Ari Angelo
Ari Angelo is the WUSF Senior Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
See stories by Ari Angelo
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now