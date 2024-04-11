© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF announces when it will break ground on the Bulls' on-campus football stadium

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:50 AM EDT
Renderings of the new USF football stadium
University of South Florida
/
Courtesy
The University of South Florida announced Thursday when it will break ground on an on-campus football stadium.

University officials say the groundbreaking will be held this fall during Homecoming Week from Oct. 14 to 19.

In December, the USF Board of Trustees signed off on the $340 million stadium, which is set to be completed in time for the 2027 football season.

The university also released two new renderings of the stadium, which will be build on east side of the Tampa campus. A first set of renderings was released in December.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the team of Manhattan Construction Co., H.J. Russell & Co. and DuCon LLC will manage construction of the stadium.

The Bulls will hold their spring game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Corbett Stadium on campus. A fan fest precedes the game at noon.

Tags
University Beat University of South FloridaUSF FootballUSF Athletics
