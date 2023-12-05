Take a look at USF's new football stadium, which is now slated to open in 2027

University of South Florida officials on Tuesday updated the timeline for building a $340 million campus football stadium while also releasing a first look at the facility.

During a USF Board of Trustees meeting, officials said the stadium — which previously was estimated to open in 2026 — now is set to be completed in time for the 2027 football season.

University of South Florida / Courtesy The stadium will also include a walkway leading into the main entrance. It will be used during the football team's Bulls Stampede pregame walk into the stadium.

“A project of this magnitude is such an important part of USF’s future and must be done the right way,” USF Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford said. “The updates we are announcing today show that we are making tremendous progress to deliver on our commitment to build a world-class facility that our community can be proud of and is set up for long-term success.”

In a press release following the meeting, USF officials said the extra time will "ensure stadium operations — such as food service, ticketing and security — are fully prepared to welcome and best serve fans from day one" while addressing potential delays in the current global supply chain.

The first renderings of the new stadium were also released, along with details of the stadium's features.

Officials said the design will continue evolving as more detailed design elements are finalized.

“Since we first announced plans to build an on-campus stadium at the University of South Florida, it has become the topic I hear about most often from our passionate supporters," USF President Rhea Law said in the release. "There is a genuine excitement within our community.”

“We’re thrilled to offer the first images of the stadium that will activate our campus in ways we never have before and will make a positive impact on our university for generations to come.”

Among the stadium's features, according to USF:



An east-west build to help maximize shade for daytime events.

A dedicated section for students in the west end of the stadium that includes a design unique to USF featuring Bull horns and amenities that will cater to the student experience.

An open concourse around a majority of the stadium that provides views of the field, even as fans are walking to concession or restroom areas.

A large tailgating space on the north side of the stadium.

A variety of premium seating options, including suites, loge boxes and club areas.

University of South Florida / Courtesy Also included in the stadium plans are The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence, an adjacent building that will serve as a training facility for the football and women's lacrosse teams.

It will also include a walkway leading into the main entrance that will bear the name of the USF Federal Credit Union, which is giving $6 million for the rights. The entrance will also be used during the football team's Bulls Stampede pregame walk into the stadium.

USF has raised more than $43 million of its $50 million goal for the stadium project.

The stadium's concept was put together through feedback the university received through listening session with students, faculty, alumni, and members of the community.

“The design elements and amenities unveiled today all reflect our goal to build a stadium that provides the best possible experience for our students, alumni and entire fanbase," said Michael Kelly, USF vice president of athletics. "We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their valuable input, which is reflected in our initial renderings and will continue to be seen as we roll out more details in the future.”

Also included in the stadium plans are The Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence, an adjacent building that will serve as a training facility for the football and women's lacrosse teams.

That building remains on track to open by August 2026.

Officials say more renderings will be released next spring, with a planned groundbreaking ceremony later in the fall.

The Board of Trustees said the stadium plans released Tuesday did not impact the original $340 million price tag.